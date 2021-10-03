State senators to hold town hall in Effingham

EFFINGHAM — State Sen.
Darren Bailey, R-Louisville, and state Sen. Jason Plummer, R-Edwardsville, plan to host an in-person regional town hall event on Wednesday in Effingham.
The town hall is scheduled for 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Country Haven Event Center, 8560 E. 1400th Ave. Attendees are asked to RSVP at
https://www.ilsenategop.org/plummerrlt_baileyrlt.
“Town halls are a great way to not only meet constituents face-to-face, but also serves to bring awareness to what is being done in Springfield," Bailey said.
Special guests at the event will be state Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, and state Sen. Steve McClure, R-Springfield. Town hall organizers reported that the lawmakers are touring the region together to gather a better understanding of issues faced by communities and residents of southern Illinois.
