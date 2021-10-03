 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

State senators to hold town hall in Effingham

  • 0

EFFINGHAM — State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Louisville, and state Sen. Jason Plummer, R-Edwardsville, plan to host an in-person regional town hall event on Wednesday in Effingham.

The town hall is scheduled for 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Country Haven Event Center, 8560 E. 1400th Ave. Attendees are asked to RSVP at https://www.ilsenategop.org/plummerrlt_baileyrlt.

Darren Bailey (copy) (copy)

Bailey

“Town halls are a great way to not only meet constituents face-to-face, but also serves to bring awareness to what is being done in Springfield," Bailey said.

Watch now: Sooeyfest food, fellowship return in Neoga

Special guests at the event will be state Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, and state Sen. Steve McClure, R-Springfield. Town hall organizers reported that the lawmakers are touring the region together to gather a better understanding of issues faced by communities and residents of southern Illinois.

GOP gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey answers questions on his viability as a statewide candidate.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Greg Voudrie talks about the YMCA Last Chance Tri

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News