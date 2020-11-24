Struggling Normal businesses could get up to $15,000 through a new grant program

NORMAL — Small businesses in Normal struggling with the economic challenges caused by the pandemic can get some help through a new grant program.
Through the new Small Business Relief Program, businesses can apply to receive up to $15,000. Grants will be provided in three categories — operational assistance, digital and marketing support and business modification — with up to $5,000 available in each category.
“The town created these categories based on feedback from local business owners who shared the devastation they have endured during the pandemic,” said Eric Hanson, Normal assistant city manager. “Sadly, we cannot replace their lost revenue or magically increase customer traffic. This program allows us to provide some assistance.”
The categories are defined as:
- Operational Assistance Grant: For expenses related to sustaining business operations, such as rent, mortgage, utilities and more.
- Digital and Marketing Support Grant: For businesses increasing digital systems and marketing, such as social media marketing, creating point of sale systems, or website enhancements.
- Business Modification Grant: For COVID-19-related modifications to ensure continued service, such as building modifications or additional cleaning supplies.
Eligible businesses must be located in Normal with 50 or fewer full-time equivalent employees; have been operational as of Jan. 1, 2020; be up-to-date on Illinois tax obligations; and show a demonstrated impact or loss of revenue due to COVID-19.
Applications will be accepted started Dec. 1 through the town's website. Business owners can determine their eligibility with a pre-qualification form at www.normal.org/SBRP.
Applications will be considered until all funds are depleted.
Money for the grant program comes from the state's Local Coronavirus Urgent Remediation Emergency (CURE) Support Program, through which Normal received $450,000.
The Local CURE Support Program is funded through the federal CARES Act.
Support Local Journalism
ISU Digital Marketing Partnership
Normal is collaborating with Illinois State University to provide additional support to businesses applying for the Digital and Marketing Support Grant.
Students enrolled in the ISU College of Business may be paired with businesses needing additional digital and marketing support.
Student workers will help with digital marketing strategy, copywriting, social media content and other related tasks.
“I see this as a win-win for everyone,” Aaron Charlton, assistant professor of marketing at ISU, said in a statement. “Participating small business owners can improve their online image, increase visibility, or perhaps add systems such as online ordering. The students will gain valuable experience and a much-needed boost as they prepare to enter a challenging job market.”
Business owners applying for the Digital and Marketing Support Grant have the option to participate in the additional assistance program.
Student contracts will be for $500, or about 30 hours of work. Contracts must be signed and enacted in December in order to qualify for reimbursement through the Digital and Marketing Support Grant.
Lee Enterprises' Long Story Short Episodes
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.