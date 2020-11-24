Struggling Normal businesses could get up to $15,000 through a new grant program

Eligible businesses must be located in Normal with 50 or fewer full-time equivalent employees; have been operational as of Jan. 1, 2020; be up-to-date on Illinois tax obligations; and show a demonstrated impact or loss of revenue due to COVID-19.

Applications will be accepted started Dec. 1 through the town's website. Business owners can determine their eligibility with a pre-qualification form at www.normal.org/SBRP.

Applications will be considered until all funds are depleted.

Money for the grant program comes from the state's Local Coronavirus Urgent Remediation Emergency (CURE) Support Program, through which Normal received $450,000.

The Local CURE Support Program is funded through the federal CARES Act.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

ISU Digital Marketing Partnership

Normal is collaborating with Illinois State University to provide additional support to businesses applying for the Digital and Marketing Support Grant.