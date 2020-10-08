Surprise: McLean County sales tax revenue up 4.2% in September

BLOOMINGTON — Even in the world of COVID-19, the McLean County Board Finance Committee got "a welcome surprise" on Wednesday evening.
County Treasurer Rebecca McNeil said that sales tax revenue to the county in September — reflecting purchases made in June — increased 4.2% from a year earlier, despite business slowdowns caused by the pandemic.
Sales tax revenue to the county in September was $471,495 compared with $452,511 in September 2019, she reported.
"That's a welcome surprise because it (county sales tax revenue) was down for the last three months," McNeil told The Pantagraph.
"June sales were up. There was positive economic activity in the month of June," she said.
Asked what sales increased, McNeil said: "We're seeking additional information from the Illinois Department of Revenue. We're always interested when our numbers fluctuate."
McNeil presented the data during her monthly financial report to the committee, which met at the Government Center and virtually.
All county sales and income tax revenue combined — including the local use tax and cannabis local use tax — increased 11.9% from $668,233 in September 2019 to $747,914 in September 2020, McNeil reported.
She attributed some of that increase to more people paying income taxes in June. Because of COVID, the income tax filing deadline was extended this year from April 15 to July 15.
Year to date through Sept. 30, county sales and income tax revenue decreased 1% from $7,681,548 to $7,602,862.
As of Tuesday, $342,721,237 or 98.2% of property taxes due this year had been paid by county property owners, compared with $342,073,400 of 99% of property taxes due on Oct. 6, 2019. The number of parcels with delinquent taxes is 2,051, she said.
McNeil delayed property tax bills due by two weeks to assist property owners struggling with reduced income because COVID.
"This is very much like we have experienced in recent years," she said of property tax payments. Delinquent tax notices will be sent in the next week.
McNeil reported that $327,510,530, or 93.8% of expected distributions, had been distributed to taxing bodies as of Tuesday, compared with $337,472,237 or 97.6% a year earlier.
Later in the meeting, the committee approved four grants to assist with the Nov. 3 general election preparation: a federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act grant of $127,196.13 for COVID-response related expenses; an Illinois State Board of Elections postage grant of $45,351,35; a federal Help America Vote Act grant of $20,733 to address cyber vulnerabilities; and a $102,484 grant from the not-for-profit organization, Center for Tech and Civic Life, for expenses to ensure a safe and secure election.
"We're very grateful to have these additional funds," County Clerk Kathy Michael said. "They enable us to get more of the things we need to run this election even more efficiently."
In other business, the committee:
- Discussed the proposed 2021 county budget, first presented in broad strokes at last month's county board meeting. The board is expected to vote on the tentative budget in November.
- Discussed converting the county's recovery loan programs for business hurting amid COVID to grant programs.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
