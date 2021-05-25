The Woodlands adventure park in Martinsville set to open

MARTINSVILLE — A grand opening celebration is scheduled to be held Saturday for new The Woodlands city park, that offers a 90-food slide and a 200-foot double zip line.

The Martinsville On The Move community group reported that it started working in 2020 on developing an "adventure park for all ages" at 101 Iris Lane, southeast of downtown. The group subsequently built a parking lot, walking paths and play equipment, including a stainless steel slide that runs the length of a hillside. They deeded the park to the city of Martinsville in December.

"We feel this is a great addition to our area," said Martinsville On The Move member Brenda Littlejohn. "Our goal is to make it a place for all ages, especially older kids and adults, because there are very few places for them to have fun. We believe it fills a need and will be a fun destination."