The Woodlands adventure park in Martinsville set to open
The Woodlands adventure park in Martinsville set to open

MARTINSVILLE — A grand opening celebration is scheduled to be held Saturday for new The Woodlands city park, that offers a 90-food slide and a 200-foot double zip line.

The Martinsville On The Move community group reported that it started working in 2020 on developing an "adventure park for all ages" at 101 Iris Lane, southeast of downtown. The group subsequently built a parking lot, walking paths and play equipment, including a stainless steel slide that runs the length of a hillside. They deeded the park to the city of Martinsville in December.

"We feel this is a great addition to our area," said Martinsville On The Move member Brenda Littlejohn. "Our goal is to make it a place for all ages, especially older kids and adults, because there are very few places for them to have fun. We believe it fills a need and will be a fun destination."

Saturday's grand opening is planned for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the park, with a ribbon cutting and park blessing at 1 p.m. Visitors are invited to try out the slide, zip line, spider web-shaped climber, wooden balance beams and other play equipment. Pork tenderloins, hot dogs, chips, cookies and water will be for sale there.

Martinsville On The Move reported that it is continuing to raise funds for other additions to The Woodlands, including outdoor musical instruments, more walking paths, restrooms, and a pavilion. Martinsville is located along Interstate 70 and U.S. Route 40 in Clark County.

More information is available at https://www.facebook.com/thewoodlandsadventureforallages.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

