 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert featured

Toledo gun shop owner loses sales, worries about losing store under new law

  • 0

Dan Cooley, owner of The Bullet Trap in Macon, plans to join gun rights organizations in challenging a new gun law signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker

TOLEDO — X Ring Custom owner Dave Clark has built up his store's stock with a wide variety of firearms and supplies for customers in the area and online over 22 years in business.

However, Clark said a new bill signed by Gov. JB Pritzker banning the sale of high-power assault weapons, .50 caliber rifles and ammunition, and large-capacity magazines has banned $750,000 worth of merchandise from his Cumberland County store.

"It's almost half of what we would normally have on sale here, over half the guns," Clark said Wednesday. "(The new law) will put me put of business unless we get lawsuits against it and an injunction."

The store owner said he did not see much of a sales uptick before the governor's signing but he has needed to turn down more than half a dozen potential sales since then.

X Ring Custom

X Ring Custom owner Dave Clark stands outside of his Toledo gun store on Tuesday as he considers the effects of a new state law banning the sale of certain firearms.

Clark said his understanding of the new law is that his only option for selling his now banned merchandise is to sell to dealers out of state and that he only has 60 days to do this. However, Clark said he is still studying this more than 100 page document.

In the meantime, Clark said he is optimistic that lawsuits filed by various firearms rights advocacy groups will result in an injunction on the new law.

"They are ready to take it all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court if necessary," Clark said. He added that the new restrictions will likely be the main topic of a Guns Save Life meeting on the evening of Thursday, Jan. 12 in Charleston.

The bill that Pritzker signed Tuesday night as a public safety measure also has banned the distribution and manufacture of the affected firearms and supplies in Illinois.

“I’m signing this legislation tonight so that it can take immediate effect and we can end the sale of these weapons of war as soon as possible,” Pritzker said.

UPDATED: Pritzker signs assault weapon sales, manufacturing ban

The Bullet Trap owner Dan Cooley and his staff at this Macon store spent much of Wednesday looking at recent orders and contacting customers who had already ordered and paid for guns that are banned under the legislation.

Customers whose background checks are underway or, in some cases, have come back, will not be able to pick up their guns, and the inventory that falls under the new law had to be put away and can't be sold.

“We're in the process of notifying customers that have bought guns for refunds,” Cooley said. “Guns have been here for delivery that we can't go ahead and transfer, so it's created a huge problem for us. We've pulled our guns down that don't meet the requirements for the new bill, as well as the magazines on the wall over there. We're just trying to get up to speed as to what this bill's real affect is.”

And because the law went into effect immediately, he added, dealers had no opportunity to make arrangements.

“I encourage everyone to go out and contribute to their favorite organization for gun rights,” Cooley said. Links to Illinois chapters of gun rights organizations are on his store's Facebook page, he added. “It's important that we fight this bill, and it's already in motion. There will be an injunction filed some time next week, hopefully.”

Illinois bans semiautomatic weapons, critics vow court test

If an injunction is filed, Cooley said dealers will be able to transfer guns already sold to customers while the case makes its way through the courts.

One of the key sticking points in drafting the new law concerned a requirement that people who currently own such weapons register them with the Illinois State Police.

Those individuals would be required to disclose the make, model and serial number of the specified weapons to obtain a special endorsement on their Firearm Owners Identification, or FOID card. The House had included that in the bill it passed shortly after midnight Friday morning, but an early draft of a Senate plan reportedly proposed dropping it.

The final version of the bill, contained in a package of amendments to House Bill 5471, includes the requirement but extends the deadline for compliance to Jan. 1, 2024, instead of 180 days after the governor signs the bill into law, as the House had proposed.

The Senate bill also clarifies that any device that makes a semi-automatic weapon fire more rapidly – whether it converts the weapon into a fully automatic one or merely increases the rate of fire – will be illegal. And it defines large-capacity magazines as those capable of holding more than 10 rounds for a long gun or 15 rounds for a handgun.

Additional information provided by Capitol News Illinois.

Photos: Pritzker sworn in for second term

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the state's other constitutional officers were sworn in Monday. See photos from the event. 

1 of 30

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Brazil issues arrest warrants for security chiefs after pro-Bolsonaro riots

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News