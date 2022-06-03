Two Republicans face off for Coles County sheriff

CHARLESTON — Two Republicans are facing off in what could be a winner take all June 28 primary for Coles County sheriff.

Following the early retirement of former Sheriff Jimmy Rankin, there is no incumbent for the seat and there are no candidates for sheriff outside of the Republican Party.

Both candidates, Steve Spear and Kent Martin, have extensive experience in law enforcement and are interested in using that experience on the next level.

Spear is currently a deputy with the Coles County Sheriff’s Office while Martin recently retired from his position as the chief of Eastern Illinois University’s University Police Department.

Spear was in the Marine Corps before becoming a deputy with the Coles County Sheriff’s Department and has been involved with a number of trainings he feels would benefit him as sheriff, like crisis response team training, as well as being the office’s master firearms instructor.

Martin also said he felt he had training that would be helpful as sheriff, like trainings for sexual assault, and that his administrative experience would help him if elected.

Martin said he believes one of the things that sets him apart from his opponent is his experience outside of the sheriff’s office.

“I think it's good to bring somebody in from the outside who can evaluate the agency and everything about the agency with a fresh perspective and with a new set of eyes,” Martin said. "I'm sure there are some things within the agency that are going very well or are operating very well, but there are also some things I'm sure that could stand to be tweaked or revised and it's always good to look at things from a different perspective.”

One way Martin hopes to achieve this goal is by connecting with all employees of the sheriff’s office.

“I will pledge to meet with every employee of the department, be it corrections, patrol staff, courthouse security,” Martin said. “I will meet with all of those people face to face within the first 60 days.”

Spear said he thinks he is the right man to keep the office on what he says is an upward trajectory, noting the over two decades has worked in the office.

“I know how things work, we can have nearly a seamless transition if I'm the one that's elected because I know the correction side of it, I know the patrol side, I know the officers personally so I have a vested interest in making it smooth,” Spear said.

He said his experience has prepared him to take on this higher role within the department.

“I think I can make it better, I think I have the leadership abilities and skills to make things better,” Spear said. “We have some ideas and things that we want to work on to keep moving in the direction we're going now and try to make the department what we'd like to see it.”

Spear said he would like to increase the number of deputies on duty at a time, saying the office has an average of two officers per shift.

“Sometimes it can take a long time to get there so the more people we've got, it will cut down on some of that response time, we hope,” Spear said.

Spear said he would like to see at least four deputies working on every shift.

Martin said he would also like to see more deputies in the office, but he is unsure to what extent.

“We need to recruit and retain good people and we need to get the funding to do that. Nobody has enough people. It's always a challenge to get more people out there and then if you have three on the road at a time, then you'd probably like to have four,” Martin said. “I would examine and look if there was a way to maybe shuffle some people around and see if we can fill that gap in the meantime until we can get some people hired and trained and out on the road.”

Spear and Martin expressed interest in building relationships within the office and in the community.

Martin said he intends to be as involved as needed in the office.

“I'm gonna be involved. I tend to be a hands-on guy. When I was at Eastern, I balanced my administrative duties with getting out into the field and helping the people on my staff do their jobs,” Martin said. “Now, I'm not gonna do it for them and I don't want to get in their way, but if there are things I can do to take the burden off of them or to help them out with some things, that's what I would intend to do.”

Spear said he hopes to increase the time members of the sheriff’s office spend out in the community.

“We've been so short for many years that we don't have time to go out and be involved with the community and the citizens and the towns and villages that are in the county the way we'd like to, so that's one of the things that I want to work on, being a little involved with the communities we're serving,” Spear said.

Contact Corryn Brock at 217-238-6858. Follow her on Twitter at @corryn_brock.

