U.S. Rep. Bost learns about Coles County business projects

MATTOON — If U.S. Rep. Mike Bost is reelected on Nov. 8 in the newly expanded 12th Congressional District, the Murphysboro Republican will be representing a portion of Coles County for the first time.

With that possibility in mind, Bost met with business community leaders and learned about local economic development projects Thursday afternoon during a tour in Coles County. Bost said if he is reelected, he wants to be able to "hit the ground running" to help meet the needs of businesses throughout his district after he is sworn into office in mid-January. He said his goal is to visit every county that is new to the 12th District.

"It is a representative form of government, you have to understand the people you are representing," Bost said. He emphasized that all of Coles County is continuing to be represented until mid-January by U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, who decided to run for election in the new 15th District. She defeated fellow Congressman Rodney Davis in the 15th District's primary and will now face Democrat Paul J. Lange in the general election.

The new district, drawn as part of the remapping process that followed the latest census, includes much of the area south of Interstate 70 until it gets to Effingham, where it goes upward to take in Cumberland, Clark and a portion of Coles County.

Bost, who previously served as a state representative for 20 years, will run against Democrat Homer “Chip” Markel of Carterville.

To learn about Coles County, Bost met at the Coles Together office with leaders from that economic development organization and from the Chamber of Commerce groups in Charleston and Mattoon. He also toured the Elevate CCIC, Inc. entrepreneur development center at the Cross County Mall. He was scheduled to hear presentations at the center regarding the Mattoon school district's planned regional high school vocational training center and about the proposed youth sports complex in Mattoon, as well.

In addition, he toured the Central East Alcoholism and Drug Council's Hour House facility in Charleston.

By the middle of those meetings, Bost said he was impressed by what he had heard. Bost said local organizations are partnering together to take a regional approach to economic development and he and his staff would like to be a part of those efforts.

"You have an economic development group that is working to do exactly what they need to do," Bost said. The Congressman worked in his family's trucking business and is a Marine Corps veteran.

Bost said his office can help the business community apply for grants, navigate federal regulations, and represent their interests in Congress. For example, Bost said he helped block a legislative amendment that would have cost the locally-owned Belleville Boot Co. in his district their defined status as a small business and the military contracts for boot production that it caters to exclusively.

While touring Elevate, Bost noted the presence of a Belleville-made boot on the front counter that is part of the Coles County Veterans Support Coalition's "fill the boot" fundraiser for veterans services. New, small community group, such as the coalition, and entrepreneurs have been able to use office space and resources at Elevate to help get their efforts started.

Elevate was made possible by Google grant funding, office space provided by mall owner Rural King, and internet service provided by Consolidated Communications, among other supporters. Elevate Executive Director Carlos Ortega said the center has helped 16 entrepreneurs pursue their small business ventures toward reality and is continually looking for more opportunities to expand its support services.

"It's about creating those opportunities, sustaining those relationships and building upon them," Ortega said.