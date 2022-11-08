U.S. Rep. Mary Miller claims victory in 15th Congressional District

MATTOON — Incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Mary Miller of Oakland claimed victory in the 15th Congressional District as she had nearly twice as many votes as her Democratic challenger, Paul Lange of Quincy, while votes were still being tabulated late Tuesday night.

A check of tallies at approximately 10:30 p.m. showed that Miller had won 166,174 votes to Lange's 64,000 in the 30 counties where totals were available in the 35-county district. Miller won her home county of Coles by 6,722-4,434 and Lange's home county of Adams by 19,329-5,583.

Miller posted on her campaign page on Facebook that she wanted to thank the voters in Illinois' 15th District for putting their faith in her with a "resounding victory" in the election.

"I will uphold my promise to defend family, faith and freedom by opposing the disastrous Biden agenda," Miller said. "I will fight to protect life, the Second Amendment, religious liberty, and parental rights. I will be an advocate for farmers, veterans, small businesses and seniors. Together, we will make America great again.

Miller's successful primary run against U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis of Taylorville received a boost from former President Donald Trump's endorsement and him headlining a rally for her in Quincy. Miller defeated Davis, a five-term incumbent, 57% to 43% in the primary.

"Mary kind of handily defeated Rep. Davis, so I knew it would be tough," Lange said late Tuesday evening, adding that the sheer size of the district also posed challenges as he visited each of the 35 counties. "Still, I didn't want to see a seat like that go uncontested."

The newly reconfigured district, which stretches west to east across Central Illinois from the Iowa and Missouri state lines to the Indiana state line, was drawn by Springfield Democrats last year to pack as many Republicans in as possible.

Miller has been a staunch supporter of Trump, including sporting a "Trump Won" sign on the back of her truck in Eastern Illinois University's homecoming parade on Oct. 15. Miller voted to object to the certification of President Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.

Lange said one of his motivations for running was his worries about voter rights following Jan. 6, 2021, when rioting Trump supporters tried to interfere with the certification of electoral votes from the 2020 presidential race and prevent Biden's election. Lange said his priorities also included protecting Social Security, developing infrastructure, and advocating for women's right to choose abortion.

