U.S. Rep. Mary Miller voices opposition to calls to impeach President Donald Trump

Miller, who represents the Illinois 15th Congressional District, issued a statement early Tuesday afternoon saying she joins her colleagues in denouncing the violence that occurred in the Capitol last week . She added that, "It was a very sad day in our nation ."

The Congresswoman said "what this country desperately needs now is unity and healing." She said impeaching the president with just eight days left in his term will only divide the country further. Miller said each passing day spent on articles of impeachment is an opportunity lost to work on the priorities of American families.