U.S. Rep. Mary Miller voices opposition to calls to impeach President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, has voiced opposition to calls to impeach President Donald Trump and urged Congress to focus on unity and healing.
Miller, who represents the Illinois 15th Congressional District, issued a statement early Tuesday afternoon saying she joins her colleagues in denouncing the violence that occurred in the Capitol last week. She added that, "It was a very sad day in our nation."
The Congresswoman said "what this country desperately needs now is unity and healing." She said impeaching the president with just eight days left in his term will only divide the country further. Miller said each passing day spent on articles of impeachment is an opportunity lost to work on the priorities of American families.
Watch now: Central Illinois-based National Guard unit to help with security at presidential inauguration
"President Trump will leave behind a legacy filled with remarkable achievements, including the protection of the unborn, creation of the world’s greatest economy, the restoration of American manufacturing, historic deregulation, secure borders, the negotiation of fair and balanced trade deals along with promoting peace around the world," Miller said. "I will oppose any articles set forth to impeach our president and pray for the immediate peace we need.”
Last week, Miller joined more than 120 fellow Republicans in Congress who objected to certifying Joe Biden as president by challenging the certified election results.