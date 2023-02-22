MATTOON — The staff of U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, is scheduled to hold mobile office hours from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Mattoon Public Library, 1600 Charleston Ave.
Staff working for Miller, who represents the 15th Congressional District, will be available to help with Social Security, IRS, Veterans Administration, and other federal issues. Miller is from Oakland in northeast Coles County.
