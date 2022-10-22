Updated: Coles County burn ban in effect until at least Tuesday, field fires reported in Martinsville

CHARLESTON — Coles County is under a burn ban until at least Tuesday due to dry, windy weather conditions, which fueled field fires Saturday night in neighboring Clark County.

Coles County Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Hilgenberg said in an announcement Saturday evening that all the fire chiefs for all of the rural fire protection districts in Coles County are in agreement that they and the agency will institute a countywide burn ban. He said this means there shall be no open burning of any kind allowed in Coles County until the ban is lifted.

Burn bans have also been reported in Clark and Cumberland counties.

Hilgenberg said in an announcement early Sunday afternoon that the Coles County burn ban will remain in effect and that outdoor burning is prohibited due to the increased fire danger.

"The ban will remain in effect until significant rain is received, which is currently forecasted to happen on Tuesday," Hilgenberg said.

Martinsville Fire Protection District in Clark County reported that its crews responded three fires Saturday, staring with a field fire at 4:29 p.m. along 1400 Road in which high wind had pushed the flames across a cut corn field and into a standing corn field. Casey Fire Protection District was requested for mutual aid with another brush truck.

As Martinsville crews were getting back to their station, they were dispatched at 5:42 p.m. to an uncontrolled brush and property fire in the south part of their district, just off of Illinois Route 49. This call had minimal property damage and was quickly contained.

The last call was for a fire at approximately 8:30 p.m. in a pit at a grain elevator along U.S. Route 40. This call was upgraded to a grain bin fire by 8:50 p.m. No injuries were reported for the three fire calls.

"With the dry and windy conditions, please do not burn. A small fire in a trash barrel or campfire can turn into a serious issue very quickly," the Martinsville district reported.