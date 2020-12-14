Updated: Rick Hall running for Mattoon mayor, seven candidates file for city council

MATTOON — Longtime Mattoon City Council member Rick Hall submitted his nominating petition to run for mayor Monday morning during the first day of the filing period for the April 6 municipal election.
In addition, incumbents Dave Cox and Sandra Graven and challengers George "Butch" Gullion, Scott Harris, Dustin Hay, Trent Seiler and Jennifer White filed petitions to run for the four commissioner positions on the council. The filing period for the council, Mattoon school board and Lake Land College Board of Trustees will conclude on Dec. 21.
Hall was appointed to the council in 2007 to fill a vacant commissioner position and he subsequently was elected to this post. Hall currently serves as the commissioner for public health and safety, which includes the Mattoon Fire Department, and he oversees the Mattoon Tourism and Arts Department.
The death of Mattoon Mayor Tim Gover on Dec. 3 at age 82 after 10 years in office has left that position without an incumbent going into the candidate filing period for the election.
Support Local Journalism
All four commissioner positions on the council will be up for election, too. These posts are currently held by commissioners Cox, Graven, Hall and Preston Owen.
Regarding other candidacy filings, incumbent Mattoon school board member John Hedges submitted his petition Monday morning. Hedges, who represents Mattoon Township, holds one of three positions that will be up for election on April 6. The other two are held by Colleen Garner and Erika Weaver, both representing Lafayette Township.
Two, six-year terms will appear on Lake Land's ballot for seats held by Gary Cadwell of Mode and Tom Wright of Dieterich. Both of those incumbents filed their nomination petitions Monday morning.
Gallery: Historic front pages from the JG-TC archives
September 12, 2001 - 9/11
October 23, 1962 - Cuban Missile Crisis
November 22, 1963 - Assassination of President Kennedy
May 21, 1927 - Lindbergh flight
May 07, 1937 - Hindenburg disaster
March 20, 2003 - Iraq war
June 06, 1944 - D-Day
July 28, 1914 - World War I
July 21, 1969 - Moon landing
January 29, 1986 - Challenger disaster
December 08, 1941 - Attack on Pearl Harbor
August 09, 1974 - Nixon resigns
April 15, 1912 - Titanic collides with iceberg
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.