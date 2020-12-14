Updated: Rick Hall running for Mattoon mayor, seven candidates file for city council

 Skip to main content
Rick Hall running for Mattoon mayor, seven candidates file for city council
Rick Hall running for Mattoon mayor, seven candidates file for city council

06/10/2017

Mattoon City Council member Rick Hall introduces Dick Lumpkin of the Lumpkin Family Foundation on June 11, 2017, during dedication ceremonies for Heritage Park in downtown Mattoon.

 PENNY WEAVER, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER

MATTOON — Longtime Mattoon City Council member Rick Hall submitted his nominating petition to run for mayor Monday morning during the first day of the filing period for the April 6 municipal election.

In addition, incumbents Dave Cox and Sandra Graven and challengers George "Butch" Gullion, Scott Harris, Dustin Hay, Trent Seiler and Jennifer White filed petitions to run for the four commissioner positions on the council. The filing period for the council, Mattoon school board and Lake Land College Board of Trustees will conclude on Dec. 21.

Hall was appointed to the council in 2007 to fill a vacant commissioner position and he subsequently was elected to this post. Hall currently serves as the commissioner for public health and safety, which includes the Mattoon Fire Department, and he oversees the Mattoon Tourism and Arts Department.

The death of Mattoon Mayor Tim Gover on Dec. 3 at age 82 after 10 years in office has left that position without an incumbent going into the candidate filing period for the election.

All four commissioner positions on the council will be up for election, too. These posts are currently held by commissioners Cox, Graven, Hall and Preston Owen. 

Regarding other candidacy filings, incumbent Mattoon school board member John Hedges submitted his petition Monday morning. Hedges, who represents Mattoon Township, holds one of three positions that will be up for election on April 6. The other two are held by Colleen Garner and Erika Weaver, both representing Lafayette Township.

Two, six-year terms will appear on Lake Land's ballot for seats held by Gary Cadwell of Mode and Tom Wright of Dieterich. Both of those incumbents filed their nomination petitions Monday morning.

