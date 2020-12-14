Updated: Rick Hall running for Mattoon mayor, seven candidates file for city council

MATTOON — Longtime Mattoon City Council member Rick Hall submitted his nominating petition to run for mayor Monday morning during the first day of the filing period for the April 6 municipal election.

In addition, incumbents Dave Cox and Sandra Graven and challengers George "Butch" Gullion, Scott Harris, Dustin Hay, Trent Seiler and Jennifer White filed petitions to run for the four commissioner positions on the council. The filing period for the council, Mattoon school board and Lake Land College Board of Trustees will conclude on Dec. 21.

Hall was appointed to the council in 2007 to fill a vacant commissioner position and he subsequently was elected to this post. Hall currently serves as the commissioner for public health and safety, which includes the Mattoon Fire Department, and he oversees the Mattoon Tourism and Arts Department.