Updated: State panel rules that Mattoon ambulance service should be restored, city may appeal

The grievance process, which has included rulings in favor of the city and the union on various points, reached a new stage with the Illinois Labor Relations Board State Panel's recent ruling.

"The city implemented the change in the firefighters' working conditions under the parties' current agreement without bargaining to impasse or submitting the matter to interest arbitration," the panel wrote.

The panel also wrote that,"Because the parties' collective bargaining agreement requires the parties to provide ambulance services, the cessation of city-operated ambulance services and the resultant transfer of firefighters' work responding to emergency medical calls (to private ambulance providers) changed the existing conditions of employment for the firefighters."

City Administrator Kyle Gill said as the city considers its appeal options, it takes encouragement from past rulings in support of its elimination decision from the circuit court and the arbitrators.

"There is a significant legal issue here that is being looked at," Gill said, of the city's move to eliminate its ambulance service and rely on private providers under the terms of its current collective bargaining agreement. "We feel we do have the right to make that decision."