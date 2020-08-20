Updated: State panel rules that Mattoon ambulance service should be restored, city may appeal

MATTOON — A state panel has ruled that the city should restore Mattoon Fire Department's ambulance service because it violated firefighters' collective bargaining agreement by the way it eliminated this service in 2018.
However, City Administrator Kyle Gill said the city is considering appealing the Illinois Labor Relations Board State Panel ruling that was issued on Tuesday to the Illinois Appellate Court and petitioning for this ruling to be put on hold until the appeals process concludes.
The case before Labor Relations Board stems from the Mattoon City Council adopting a resolution on July 18, 2017 to eliminate the fire department's ambulance service as a cost cutting measure. City officials reported then that this service was too costly and was duplicating the work of private providers.
Mattoon Firefighters Association Local 691 filed a grievance the next day alleging that this resolution violated their collective bargaining agreement. The union has maintained that the ambulance service, which was shuttered on July 25, 2018, provided essential care for the community and revenue for the city.
"Obviously, this was a long time coming. We are very happy with the outcome," said union President Bart Owen on Thursday of the ruling on the ambulance service's restoration. "This is what we have wanted all along. We believe the ambulance service is a good thing for the fire department and the community."
The grievance process, which has included rulings in favor of the city and the union on various points, reached a new stage with the Illinois Labor Relations Board State Panel's recent ruling.
"The city implemented the change in the firefighters' working conditions under the parties' current agreement without bargaining to impasse or submitting the matter to interest arbitration," the panel wrote.
The panel also wrote that,"Because the parties' collective bargaining agreement requires the parties to provide ambulance services, the cessation of city-operated ambulance services and the resultant transfer of firefighters' work responding to emergency medical calls (to private ambulance providers) changed the existing conditions of employment for the firefighters."
City Administrator Kyle Gill said as the city considers its appeal options, it takes encouragement from past rulings in support of its elimination decision from the circuit court and the arbitrators.
"There is a significant legal issue here that is being looked at," Gill said, of the city's move to eliminate its ambulance service and rely on private providers under the terms of its current collective bargaining agreement. "We feel we do have the right to make that decision."
Mattoon has long been served by the Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance Service, plus a variety of other private providers at different times. Mitchell-Jerdan is currently the only private provider licensed to operate in town.
The Mattoon Fire Department started its ambulance service in 2010 and its firefighters continue to use the advance life support equipment on their trucks to provide backup service as needed. The department's three former ambulances are in storage at the city's water treatment plant.
