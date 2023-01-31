Vote to fill Shelby County state's attorney position delayed

SHELBYVILLE — The Shelby County State's Attorney's Office will be without a permanent leader beginning Wednesday as county GOP leadership seek a nominee they see fit for the position.

The county's criminal proceedings will not be halted however, with a vote from the Shelby County Board to request that the resident circuit judge "take necessary action" to fill the position until a new state’s attorney can take this post full time.

Board Chairman Robert Orman said this action will involve having state's attorney's offices from other counties helping with Shelby County cases. While the board's consent was not necessary to fill the position, Orman said he wanted it on the record.

The Monday meeting was recessed and will reconvene Thursday, Feb. 2, with the intention that a vote will be taken to permanently fill the position until the next election. The meeting is set for 7 p.m. in Courtroom A of the Shelby County Courthouse.

Though it was initially indicated the board would have a nominee to consider during its Monday meeting, Orman said Shelby County Republican Chairmen Jeremy Williams informed him prior to the meeting that there would be no action to take.

Board members indicated they had anticipated being able to discuss and vote on a specific appointee at the special meeting. Some on the board and in the audience said they wanted to make sure to hear information about the appointee's legal record before a vote was taken.

Williams said the party intends to have a nominee Thursday for the board to consider. He did not have a statement on the matter but said, "...sometimes a little more time is a good idea. You don't want to trust rush and you don't want to rush trust."

The vacancy follows the resignation of State's Attorney Nichole Kroncke, whose last day was Tuesday, as she begins a position as special prosecutor for the Illinois State’s Attorneys Appellate Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday. The office will be without any full time, permanent prosecutors as Tuesday was also the last day for the county's only assistant state's attorney, Jay Scott.

In other matters, the board had been scheduled to vote on rescinding its Jan. 12 vote on an agreement with the AFSCME union representing county employees and approving a new agreement regarding a case before the Illinois Labor Relations Board.

Orman read the text of the new agreement to the board, but members responded that the wording sounded exactly the same. Orman subsequently continued discussion on this matter to the board's Feb. 2 meeting.