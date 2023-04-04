MATTOON — At age 19, Olivia Lanman is still a young voter but she has already cast ballots in three elections since she turned 18.

Her mother, Tiffany Lanman, said she taught her at a young age about the importance of voting and they have been voting together ever since she was old enough, including Tuesday afternoon at the polling place at Burgess-Osborne Memorial Auditorium in Mattoon. The Lanmans were disappointed to see the low turnout of approximately 50 voters by 1 p.m. but were proud to take part.

"If you vote, you have a voice," Olivia Lanman said, adding that she shares her "old school" mom's preference for voting in person instead of my mail. "You get to experience putting your ballot in and getting your number counted.

Turnout also was comparatively low at other polling places, including those at First Presbyterian Church, Broadway Christian Church and East Side Nazarene Church in Mattoon. Still, those voters who turned out on Tuesday said they would not want to miss election day.

Voter Brad Carr said he tends to rely on the candidate yard signs, "vote here" sandwich board signs, and other excitement around election day to help to remind him to cast his ballot, which he did on Tuesday at First Presbyterian. He said voters should not forget about or skip out on their responsibility to vote.

"I think everyone should vote. If you are going to complain, go vote," Carr said.

The Coles County Clerk's Office reported that a total of 641 community members had cast ballots at early voting location in Charleston and Mattoon by Monday afternoon. The clerk's office also reported having 168 vote by mail ballots requested for Tuesday's election, in addition to the 1,670 permanent vote by mail requests.

Voter Kelly Stranko said she still tends to vote on election day because she has vivid memories of her grandmother serving as an election judge, and of helping her pick up ballots and other supplies on election day morning at the courthouse.

"A lot of work goes into this," Stranko said after utilizing the polling place at Burgess-Osborne.

Voter Derek Graham said having election day on the calendar is a good reminder for him to vote. Graham said he uses the time leading up to that day to research the candidates and their stands on various issues, where the election involves local, state or national races.

Graham said he understands why community members might vote early or vote by mail, but he still prefers visiting his polling place and seeing the familiar faces of election judges there on election day.

"I just like voting on election day, maybe it feels a little more patriotic to do it on that day," Graham said after voting at Burgess-Osborne. "I'm always of the mind that it's election day, so we should vote on election day."