Watch now: Bell to continue as Coles County Board chairman

CHARLESTON — Brandon Bell will continue as chairman of the Coles County Board, it was decided Tuesday, though a frequent board critic characterized it as a "political move."

The board voted Bell to the chairman's position after it approved his appointment as the representative of a different board district than the one from which he resigned last month.

Bell was first appointed chairman in December and said at that time he planned to move within a few months, putting him in a different board district.

With Tuesday's action, Bell was appointed as representative from board District 2, Charleston, where he now resides. Travis Coffey had represented that district but he also resigned last month.

In turn, the board also voted to appoint Bob Bennett as the District 11 representative, replacing Bell there.