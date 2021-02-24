Watch now: Candidate with past felony conviction still running for Mattoon mayor

Walker voluntarily pleaded guilty to the forgery charge on May 16, 2019 as part of a plea agreement in which the credit/debit card charge was dismissed. He was sentenced to 2 1/2 years of probation.

Illinois statutes hold that, "A person is not eligible to hold any office if that person, at the time required for taking the oath of office, has been convicted in any court located in the United States of any infamous crime, bribery, perjury, or other felony."

State Board of Elections spokesman Matt Dietrich said if someone convicted of a felony is elected as a mayor or city council member, the council can ask the state's attorney to take action to determine that candidate's eligibility to hold office. He said the state's attorney can also pursue this determination in court without a council request.

If the candidate is determined to be ineligible, Dietrich said the council would then appoint someone to fill the vacant position until a candidate wins that post in the next election in two years.

Regarding his choice to still run for mayor of Mattoon, Walker noted that Roger Agpawa was seated as mayor of Markham in September 2018 despite having a felony conviction.