Watch now: Candidate with past felony conviction still running for Mattoon mayor

MATTOON — Mayor candidate Alex Walker, who pleaded guilty to a forgery charge in 2019 as part of plea agreement, said he is still running despite an Illinois statute that prohibits those convicted of felonies from holding office.
Walker, one of four candidates for Mattoon mayor, said he plans to petition the governor for the same type of “restoration of rights” that enabled a man with a past conviction to be seated as mayor of a south suburb of Chicago in 2018. Walker said the forgery charge stemmed from economic troubles he was facing in 2015-2016.
"I was homeless, couldn’t pay my bills, was desperate for money and made a bad decision. A decision that I’ve had to pay for. A decision that I completely regret," Walker said. "I took responsibility for it and had to pay the consequences."
The Coles County State's Attorney's Office charged Walker with felony unlawful possession of a credit/debit card in 2016 and with felony forgery/making/altering a document in 2018.
Walker voluntarily pleaded guilty to the forgery charge on May 16, 2019 as part of a plea agreement in which the credit/debit card charge was dismissed. He was sentenced to 2 1/2 years of probation.
Illinois statutes hold that, "A person is not eligible to hold any office if that person, at the time required for taking the oath of office, has been convicted in any court located in the United States of any infamous crime, bribery, perjury, or other felony."
State Board of Elections spokesman Matt Dietrich said if someone convicted of a felony is elected as a mayor or city council member, the council can ask the state's attorney to take action to determine that candidate's eligibility to hold office. He said the state's attorney can also pursue this determination in court without a council request.
If the candidate is determined to be ineligible, Dietrich said the council would then appoint someone to fill the vacant position until a candidate wins that post in the next election in two years.
Regarding his choice to still run for mayor of Mattoon, Walker noted that Roger Agpawa was seated as mayor of Markham in September 2018 despite having a felony conviction.
The Chicago Tribute has reported that Agpawa won election but was unable to take office for 18 months while he fought to resolve issues about his ineligibility because of a 1999 federal felony mail fraud conviction. The Tribune has reported that the legal remedy that allowed Agpawa to take office was a "Restoration of Rights of Citizenship" signed on Sept. 14, 2018 by then Gov. Bruce Rauner.
"I will also note that we will be sending a request to Gov. J.B. Pritzker asking for a 'restoration of rights,'" Walker said. "We do not believe this issue will stop me from holding office (if elected). We are prepared to take the matter to court."
Since his conviction, Walker said he has been an active member of the community. Walker said he also helped on the Darren Duncan for Congress campaign and served as Mark Curran for U.S. Senate’s Southern Illinois campaign coordinator.
The other candidates for Mattoon mayor are incumbent council members Rick Hall and Preston Owen, and challenger Randy Hausle. Early voting starts Thursday in advance of the April 6 election.