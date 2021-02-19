Watch now: Charleston dispensary visible symbol of state's recreational cannabis law

All that took place before there were changes made in the city’s Unified Development Code, which received a favorable recommendation from the city zoning board and then approval by the City Council in June.

Reed said Mayor Brandon Combs talked with him before the council’s vote, with Reed providing assurance that he didn’t think security would be an issue with the dispensary.

Police also toured the Zen Leaf store to review its security before it opened, Reed said.

He said they were assured by procedures that include a security guard on site and staff's seeing customers’ identification and taking their photos before they can enter the store. The store’s products are secured away from the sales area and there are security measures for the store’s parking lot as well, Reed noted.

Reed said he had concerns at first about possible problems with the store, such as an increase in motorists driving under the influence of cannabis. However, those actually decreased last year, he said.