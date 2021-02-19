Watch now: Charleston dispensary visible symbol of state's recreational cannabis law

CHARLESTON — Candidly admitting that he’s been a regular user of cannabis products “for years now,” Josh Chase said he’s glad he no longer has to buy it on the streets.
The Mattoon man was at the Zen Leaf cannabis dispensary in Charleston one morning recently and said he appreciates the new venue to make his purchases.
“It’s made it much more convenient,” Chase said. “I feel a lot safer coming this route.”
The Zen Leaf dispensary is the biggest local symbol of the fact that cannabis products for recreational use have been legal to purchase in Illinois since the start of 2020.
Once the law was in place, it still took time and planning by both the city of Charleston and the dispensary company to make the store, now open for about two months, a reality.
“A lot of time and effort and research went into the process,” Charleston city Planner Steve Pamperin said.
As for Zen Leaf, the company started considering Charleston as a location for a store in 2019, after the legalization law was passed though not in effect yet, according to David Spreckman, the company’s retail marketing director.
He said there was a welcoming opportunity to be the only area supplier of recreational cannabis in a community that’s “vibrant and appealing.”
“It’s a big community and one that’s really underserved,” Spreckman said. “That was the top draw.”
The passing of the state legislation is also what put Charleston officials in motion to plan for the likelihood that a recreational cannabis business would want to open in the city, Pamperin said.
The city council adopted a moratorium on cannabis sales businesses in September 2019, partly to wait for the state to set its administrative rules for the sales. Pamperin said the moratorium was also “appropriate to give us more time to research the matter.”
Mattoon city Administrator Kyle Gill said the city has received inquiries from only one prospective business so far since adopting ordinances last year allowing for the sale of cannabis.
Gill said representatives of the prospective business asked the city staff questions and looked at various possible locations around Mattoon, but he has not heard if they plan to apply for a license from the state.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is likely slowing down cannabis-related business development plans and the state’s licensing process, Gill said. The city might hear from more prospective businesses once the situation improves, he said.
While Charleston’s moratorium was in place, city officials visited a dispensary in Effingham, the nearest community with an existing store, Pamperin said.
He said the visit was a chance to look at and learn more about such issues as security, city zoning requirements, store staffing and parking and “the facility itself.”
Charleston police Chief Chad Reed said he was part of the group that visited the Effingham dispensary and it was a good opportunity to take a look at the store’s security.
Reed said he also contacted the Effingham city police chief and Effingham County’s sheriff to ask them about issues with the store, and both said they had no problems with it.
In addition to internal discussion between city departments, Charleston also used a law firm specializing in municipal matters to review the state law and prepare regulations based on those used in other cities, Pamperin said.
All that took place before there were changes made in the city’s Unified Development Code, which received a favorable recommendation from the city zoning board and then approval by the City Council in June.
Reed said Mayor Brandon Combs talked with him before the council’s vote, with Reed providing assurance that he didn’t think security would be an issue with the dispensary.
Police also toured the Zen Leaf store to review its security before it opened, Reed said.
He said they were assured by procedures that include a security guard on site and staff's seeing customers’ identification and taking their photos before they can enter the store. The store’s products are secured away from the sales area and there are security measures for the store’s parking lot as well, Reed noted.
Reed said he had concerns at first about possible problems with the store, such as an increase in motorists driving under the influence of cannabis. However, those actually decreased last year, he said.
Spreckman said it’s “not uncommon” for the dispensary to have about 300 customers on a weekday and 500 a day on weekends.
Store general manager Brett Followell said customer flow can be “sporadic” but more than a 100 customers on a day is typical.
The store’s had both recreational and medical cannabis users as customers and many say they’re grateful to have a safe, convenient source and are willing to pay taxes on the products to get them, he also said.
“That’s the most resonating thing,” Followell said. “We’ve been very positively welcomed by the community.”
Charleston city Comptroller Heather Kykendall said the dispensary hasn’t been open long enough for the city to receive any sales tax allocations from sales there.
However, the city is already getting money from a state excise tax on cannabis sales, which dispensaries pay monthly and is then distributed to municipalities based on population, she said.
That started in January of last year and Charleston is averaging about $1,300 per month from the tax, Kuykendall said. There’s no specific budget allocation for any tax revenue from cannabis sales, she said, but it will help compensate for an overall decrease in revenues.