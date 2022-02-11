Watch now: Charleston, Mattoon, state tax revenues rebound from COVID downturn

MATTOON — Two years into the pandemic, the lingering effects of state-issued mitigations and shutdowns on state and municipal revenues remains murky.

The American Rescue Plan Act, which President Joe Biden signed in March 2021, included $350 billion in aid to states and local governments, which reported more than $117 billion in revenue losses in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Charleston, Mattoon and statewide, some of those revenues have returned and ARPA funds are being put toward projects and infrastructure investments that might not otherwise have been possible.

Illinois

With chronic fiscal problems that preceded the pandemic, there was no state in a worse position than Illinois to deal with its economic fallout.

As typically-reliable revenue streams from sales and income tax receipts dried up, state lawmakers in May 2020 approved a budget for fiscal year 2021 that authorized up to $5 billion in borrowing to make ends meet.

Of that, Illinois borrowed $3.2 billion from the federal government’s Municipal Liquidity Facility, a COVID-era lender of last resort for state and local governments in need of cash flow. Illinois was the only state to utilize the fund.

The borrowing plus better-than-expected revenues helped the state close a projected $3.9 billion budget shortfall in fiscal year 2021, which ended June 30 last year.

In fiscal year 2022, through ARPA, the state received $8.1 billion in federal stimulus funds while the economy grew at the fastest rate since 1984. This meant even more tax revenue into state coffers.

Of the stimulus funds allocated to the state, about $2.5 billion was spent in the current year's budget while about $2 billion was used to replace lost revenues. This leaves about $3.5 billion unallocated.

The Governor's Office of Budget and Management projected earlier this month a $1.7 billion budget surplus for the current fiscal year and is projecting a surplus for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.

"I think the state of Illinois is similar to many other state and local governments across the country that have seen revenue performance be better than expected," said Amanda Kass, associate director of the Government Finance Research Center at the University of Illinois at Chicago. "And so the surplus is largely a function of actual revenue performance exceeding estimates that were often taking a conservative view and being cautious about the impact of COVID on the economy."

Last month, Comptroller Susana Mendoza made the final payment on the state's MLF loan — two years ahead of schedule. Perhaps what's most telling is the state paid it down with soaring tax revenue, not federal relief dollars.

At the same time, the state has made a significant dent in its bill backlog. It is now about $2.9 billion, down from nearly $16.7 billion in 2017 and about $5.3 billion in July 2020.

Charleston

Charleston weathered COVID-19 relatively well, but there are stormy skies on the horizon, said city manager R. Scott Smith.

That's due to the city's population dropping to 17,286 in the 2020 U.S. Census, a more than 20% dip, which will impact revenues the city receives from the state.

"While we may look OK today, we're also facing down the barrel of this reduction in state shared revenues because of the reduction in the census population numbers for the city of Charleston," Smith said.

But for the time being, the picture looks OK.

Part of it is accounting. The budget years in both Charleston and Mattoon do not begin until May, meaning the initial lockdown was spread between two fiscal years.

As a result, sales tax and income tax receipts actually increased in fiscal year 2021, with the initial budget calling for $6.65 million in revenues but the city later revising that up to about $8.1 million.

The city has also received $2.74 million in ARPA funds, but has not yet decided how to allocate it. Smith said conversations are being had now among city staff as they prepare the city's fiscal year 2023 budget, which will be debated by the city council in April.

"So we've got plenty of areas where we intend to utilize those funds," Smith said. "We've got a big project at our wastewater treatment plant that we're in the process of working on. So again, we're having those discussions internally with our team with respect to how to best utilize this money."

Mattoon

City administrator Kyle Gill could not be reached for comment for this story, but in an op-ed published in the JG-TC last April, he said that "the forecasted loss of revenues that were projected for the city have not been seen."

The numbers have borne that out, with the city closing out fiscal year 2021 with more than $12.2 million in state and local tax revenues after initially projecting about $10.67 million. The increases came from income and sales tax receipts along with stimulus funds from the federal government.

Mattoon received about $2.39 million in ARPA funds.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0