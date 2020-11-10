Watch now: Coles board hears candidate's accusation of campaign sign theft.

CHARLESTON — A defeated state's attorney candidate accused a Coles County Board member Tuesday of crossing the line when he removed one of the candidate's campaign signs.
Attorney Todd Reardon spoke during the board's meeting Tuesday and criticized member Stan Metzger for removing the sign. Metzger admitted doing as much but said it was a mistake for which he's apologized.
Reardon disputed Metzger's claim, saying a smaller sign was removed from the site in question as well as the larger one Metzger acknowledged moving.
"I am sickened by an elected official who decides to play politics instead of upholding the constitution," Reardon said, arguing that removing the sign amounted to a free speech violation.
Reardon was the Democratic Party's candidate for state's attorney but lost to current state's attorney Jesse Danley, a Republican. Metzger also is a Republican.
On Tuesday, Metzger apparently anticipated that the matter might be raised during the meeting and made a statement before Reardon and other members of the public addressed the board.
Metzger said the sign was on the property of a neighbor he often looks after in the neighbor's absence.
He said he saw and removed the sign on Oct. 13, thinking it was placed without permission because his neighbor is a Republican and earlier agreed to display a sign supporting Danley.
The neighbor contacted him two days after that and said he actually allowed the sign and accused Metzger of stealing it, Metzger continued. Metzger said he apologized and quickly returned the sign.
Metzger said "in hindsight" he knows he should have confirmed the situation but "did my best to correct it." He didn't offer any further comment or explanation after Reardon's remarks.
Also addressing the board Tuesday was James DiNaso, who called the current state of government a "sad situation." He likened any disappointment with the presidential election outcome to what he said was the frustration with the board's response to criticism of a county property reassessment.
On the same issue, Robb Perry addressed Danley, as he has during previous meetings, about contacting the Illinois Attorney General's Office about the legality of the reassessment.
Danley said his answer was the same as when Perry asked about it before. He said he's contacted the office but hasn't received a reply.
Also Rex Dukeman inquired about another earlier issue, whether county board members are eligible for county health insurance coverage. Board Chairman Mike ZuHone said the board will likely leave it until after the 2020 election, when redistricting will mean all 12 board seats will be up for election.
DiNaso, Perry and Dukeman are members of a group called the Concerned Taxpayers of Coles County, which regularly addresses and criticizes the board.
Meanwhile, the board's votes Tuesday included approval of the county's 2021 fiscal year budget.
The budget totals just more than $13.5 million in both revenues and expenses. That's about a 5% increase from the 2020 budget, largely because of higher salaries corresponding with a new contract for county sheriff's deputies.
The board also approved a $160,000 allocation from the county's senior citizens tax levy. The funds will also go to the same organizations and the last two years: the Coles County Council on Aging, Care Horizon and the Peace Meal program.
Also, the board presented plaques to ZuHone and to board member Brian Marvin. Both members' didn't seek re-election and their terms end this month.
