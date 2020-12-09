Watch now: Coles County Board chairman questioned on statement about reassessment

CHARLESTON — A frequent Coles County Board critic told the board Tuesday that he disagreed with a recent statement by its chairman about a county property reassessment project.
James DiNaso noted that board Chairman Brandon Bell, while speaking about the reassessment during the board's reorganizational meeting on Monday, said he thought the board had "done our best to answer the questions."
DiNaso said he and others who have opposed and questioned the reassessment don't feel they've received answers on the method used to conduct the project and other issues after bringing them to the board for about three years.
"We do have issues we feel have not been properly addressed," he said.
He also urged the board, as he has previously, to try to find ways to provide tax relief for small businesses experiencing losses because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"It's in the best interest for our elected officials to question these things," DiNaso said of the restrictions.
Also addressing the pandemic was county resident Les Combs. He didn't ask for any board actions but called wearing face masks "a placebo" and claimed they aren't effective.
That comments and others by Combs went against what medical experts say about mask wearing and other precautions that can limit the coronavirus' spread. He also stated he feels there's no pandemic and the virus was "designed to bust the economy."
Combs also returned to an issue which he's regularly brought to the board, the legality of the county's ending of a rural trash program two years ago.
He said he's made an appointment with State's Attorney Jesse Danley to discuss what he called "a breach of contract" and the outcome of the meeting "will determine what direction I take."
The board didn't respond to DiNaso's or Combs' comments.
Also addressing the board was Dustin Hay, who asked why the board picked a chairman who will likely only serve in the position for two months instead of its normal two-year term.
During Monday's reorganizational meeting, Bell said he plans to move out of the board district he represents him February, meaning he could no longer serve on the board or be its chairman.
Board member Stan Metzger responded to the question Tuesday, calling Bell an "excellent member" and one of the board's longest-serving who was qualified for the chairman's position.
Meanwhile, the board's votes Tuesday included approval of an agreement with Ashmore Township for erosion control work at a bridge on Arrowhead Road 3 miles east of Charleston. The county and township will each contribute $7,200.
The board also approved the closing the county courthouse at noon on Dec. 24, Christmas Eve.
