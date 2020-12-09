Watch now: Coles County Board chairman questioned on statement about reassessment

Also addressing the pandemic was county resident Les Combs. He didn't ask for any board actions but called wearing face masks "a placebo" and claimed they aren't effective.

That comments and others by Combs went against what medical experts say about mask wearing and other precautions that can limit the coronavirus' spread. He also stated he feels there's no pandemic and the virus was "designed to bust the economy."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Combs also returned to an issue which he's regularly brought to the board, the legality of the county's ending of a rural trash program two years ago.

He said he's made an appointment with State's Attorney Jesse Danley to discuss what he called "a breach of contract" and the outcome of the meeting "will determine what direction I take."

The board didn't respond to DiNaso's or Combs' comments.

Also addressing the board was Dustin Hay, who asked why the board picked a chairman who will likely only serve in the position for two months instead of its normal two-year term.