Watch now: Coles County board hears candidate's accusation of campaign sign theft

He said he saw and removed the sign on Oct. 13, thinking it was placed without permission because his neighbor is a Republican and earlier agreed to display a sign supporting Danley.

The neighbor contacted him two days after that and said he actually allowed the sign and accused Metzger of stealing it, Metzger continued. Metzger said he apologized and quickly returned the sign.

Metzger said "in hindsight" he knows he should have confirmed the situation but "did my best to correct it." He didn't offer any further comment or explanation after Reardon's remarks.

Also addressing the board Tuesday was James DiNaso, who called the current state of government a "sad situation." He likened any disappointment with the presidential election outcome to what he said was the frustration with the board's response to criticism of a county property reassessment.

On the same issue, Robb Perry addressed Danley, as he has during previous meetings, about contacting the Illinois Attorney General's Office about the legality of the reassessment.