Watch now: Coles County Board hears complaints about handling of beating case

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Board heard demands Tuesday for dismissal of a charge against a man accused of beating another man he reportedly found fondling himself in front of children.
Alex Walker, who oversaw a fundraising effort for bond money for Jesse A. Baird, said he asked to be placed on the board's meeting agenda but was told he needed to address the issue with State's Attorney Jesse Danley.
With Danley attending the board's meeting Tuesday, Walker said he organized the fundraiser because "anyone would have done the same thing" as Baird did.
He called on Danley to dismiss the aggravated battery charge against Baird and asked why the other man hasn't been charged with a crime. Neither the board nor Danley responded to Walker's comments and questions.
Baird, 29, pleaded not guilty to the charge during a recent court hearing and has also posted bond with the money raised. Court records don't show any charges on file against the man Baird is accused of beating.
The incident took place on Oct. 1 at Sunrise Apartments, 1817 S. Ninth St., Mattoon. The man who was beaten was hospitalized after the incident, reportedly in critical condition at one point.
Also during Tuesday's meeting, a contentious moment arose during comments by Charleston business owner James DiNaso. Board Chairman Mike ZuHone, eventually cut off DiNaso saying "your time has ended."
DiNaso yelled "shame on you" for what he said was the board's ignoring his request to try to find property tax relief for businesses hit with income loss because of coronavirus pandemic restrictions.
Support Local Journalism
The meeting marked the second in a row during which the board more strictly enforced its public comment policy, which limits speakers to three minutes and the total time for public comments to 30 minutes.
Mattoon business owner Robb Perry also addressed the board, complaining that the time limit meant "all you want to do is run away." He made the argument that his time started after his comments on the time limit, but board Vice Chairman Brandon Bell interjected "that's one minute" at that point.
Also attorney Todd Reardon, the Democratic candidate for state's attorney running against Danley, praised the board for restricting public attendance of its meetings because of the pandemic but said he "questions the sincerity" of the move.
The meeting took place in the largest courtroom of the Coles County Courthouse, and Reardon said several court proceedings with large numbers of people take place in smaller rooms.
ZuHone said how court proceedings are handled are up to judges, not the board.
Meanwhile, the board's votes Tuesday included approval of reducing the speed limit on a one-third mile stretch of road, County Road 280E, just northeast of Lake Paradise. With the vote, the speed limit in the location will go from 55 mph to 40 mph.
Residents who live along the road requested the change, which county Engineer Rick Johnson said was supported by a traffic study.
The board also approved a share of the cost of a bridge repair project in East Oakland Township. The county and the township will each provide $9,950 for the project.
LOOK BACK: Check out these Mattoon locations through the years
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.