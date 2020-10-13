Watch now: Coles County Board hears complaints about handling of beating case

The incident took place on Oct. 1 at Sunrise Apartments, 1817 S. Ninth St., Mattoon. The man who was beaten was hospitalized after the incident, reportedly in critical condition at one point.

Also during Tuesday's meeting, a contentious moment arose during comments by Charleston business owner James DiNaso. Board Chairman Mike ZuHone, eventually cut off DiNaso saying "your time has ended."

DiNaso yelled "shame on you" for what he said was the board's ignoring his request to try to find property tax relief for businesses hit with income loss because of coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

The meeting marked the second in a row during which the board more strictly enforced its public comment policy, which limits speakers to three minutes and the total time for public comments to 30 minutes.

Mattoon business owner Robb Perry also addressed the board, complaining that the time limit meant "all you want to do is run away." He made the argument that his time started after his comments on the time limit, but board Vice Chairman Brandon Bell interjected "that's one minute" at that point.