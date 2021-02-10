Watch now: Coles County Board hears election claims, more complaints

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Board on Tuesday faced renewed election-related criticisms and calls for tax relief during the hard times of the coronavirus pandemic.
Those who addressed the board during its meeting Tuesday also made claims about last month's riots at the U.S. Capitol and about the unfounded argument of voter fraud affecting the presidential election.
Alex Walker of Mattoon asked State's Attorney Jesse Danley if there was any investigation into the propriety of his endorsement from Mattoon police Chief Jason Taylor in the November election.
When Danley replied there was not, Walker's response was to say "that's what we can expect from you."
Walker also asked board member Stan Metzger about an issue that developed when Metzger removed an election sign from a neighbor's property.
Metzger said he "didn't steal any property" when Walker confronted him a question but ultimately replied yes when Walker asked if would promise not to steal property during any upcoming election.
Metzger acknowledged during one of the board's meetings that he took the election sign but said he did so because he thought someone had placed on his neighbor's property as a prank.
County resident Robb Perry also questioned Danley, asking about an investigation of a former assistant in Danley's office being involved with a criminal case defendant.
Danley said he didn't know the status of the investigation because he had Illinois State Police handle it to avoid a conflict of interest. Perry criticized Danley's answer and said "we're not getting any justice."
Perry and James DiNaso, both members of a group that's criticized the board on tax issues, urged the board to form a committee to look at possible tax relief in light of economic difficulties from the pandemic.
Also, county resident Les Combs told the board he was at the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol that escalated into an attempt to thwart the presidential election results.
Combs made claims disputing that the riot amounted to an insurrection that included violent attempts to enter the building.
"Nobody had to storm the building," he said. "You could walk right in."
Combs also said he didn't believe there was no evidence of voter fraud in the presidential election, the claims of which have been unsubstantiated and rejected by courts.
Meanwhile, the board's votes Tuesday included providing support for a coronavirus-relief grant for a small electronics component shipping business.
The vote was in support of the grant application from NiNe Trading Co., located near Ashmore, through the state’s Downstate Small Business Stabilization Program.
Board members Darrell Cox and Rick Shook voted against the support measure while member Gail Mason abstained, all without stating any explanation for their votes.
NiNe Trading Co. is applying for a $25,000 grant from the program, which provides relief to businesses adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
A grant applications needs a vote of support from the municipal government that has jurisdiction in the business’ location.