Watch now: Coles County Board hears election claims, more complaints

Metzger acknowledged during one of the board's meetings that he took the election sign but said he did so because he thought someone had placed on his neighbor's property as a prank.

County resident Robb Perry also questioned Danley, asking about an investigation of a former assistant in Danley's office being involved with a criminal case defendant.

Danley said he didn't know the status of the investigation because he had Illinois State Police handle it to avoid a conflict of interest. Perry criticized Danley's answer and said "we're not getting any justice."

Perry and James DiNaso, both members of a group that's criticized the board on tax issues, urged the board to form a committee to look at possible tax relief in light of economic difficulties from the pandemic.