Watch now: Coles County Board hears opposition but votes to renew solid waste grant program

"When we make mistakes is when we go to court," said Stodden a member of a group called Concerned Taxpayers of Coles County that's regularly criticized the board on the reassessment and other issues.

In addition, Concerned Taxpayers member James DiNaso repeated his earlier calls for exploration of tax relief in light of hard economic times brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

DiNaso said he's never received a response to his suggestion of a committee made up of county and public representatives to look into the issue.

"There are things that could be done and you could be working with the citizens," he said.

Also, frequent board critic and recent unsuccessful Mattoon mayoral candidate Alex Walker told the board he was "pleased" with the announced resignations, adding "there should be more."

"I've made it my mission to find someone to run against all of you," Walker said in reference to the next board election in 2022.