Watch now: Coles County Board hears opposition but votes to renew solid waste grant program

CHARLESTON — An opponent of Coles County's use of funds for a local grant program for solid waste events threatened a lawsuit against the county if it continues.
County resident Les Combs again spoke against the current operation of the program as the Coles County Board voted to allow it to continue Tuesday.
Combs has regularly spoken to the board about the program, which replaced a rural waste drop off program, known as the "roll off" program, two years ago.
"I have tried to work with this county board," he said. "If you cared about the citizens you would reinstate it."
With the current program, county townships and municipalities can apply for the grants to cover part of the costs of the events they sponsor.
The roll off program had trash bins placed in various rural areas of the county once each month, available for county residents. However, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency indicated that such a program couldn’t take place in the same location that often.
On Tuesday, Combs repeated his contentions that the IEPA did indicate that the former program could continue. At the time of the county's decision to end it, officials with the state agency did confirm that it was be conducted legally, however.
Combs said he planned to meet with an attorney to discuss whether the change amounted of a breach of contract and warranted a lawsuit. None of the board's members responded to his claims.
Meanwhile, board Vice Chairman Darrell Cox presided during Tuesday's meeting and announced the expected resignation from the board of current Chairman Brandon Bell.
However, Cox also announced that board member Travis Coffey is also resigning from his board seat.
Bell, a Republican, indicated a few months ago that he planned to resign from the board once he completed a move out of the board district he represented, District 11, Charleston.
Coffey, also a Republican, represented board District 2, Charleston. He attended Tuesday's meeting but didn't say anything about his resignation.
Others who addressed the board Tuesday included county resident Charles Stodden, who filed a lawsuit against the county last month addressing longstanding complaints about a property reassessment project.
"When we make mistakes is when we go to court," said Stodden a member of a group called Concerned Taxpayers of Coles County that's regularly criticized the board on the reassessment and other issues.
In addition, Concerned Taxpayers member James DiNaso repeated his earlier calls for exploration of tax relief in light of hard economic times brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
DiNaso said he's never received a response to his suggestion of a committee made up of county and public representatives to look into the issue.
"There are things that could be done and you could be working with the citizens," he said.
Also, frequent board critic and recent unsuccessful Mattoon mayoral candidate Alex Walker told the board he was "pleased" with the announced resignations, adding "there should be more."
"I've made it my mission to find someone to run against all of you," Walker said in reference to the next board election in 2022.
Meanwhile, the board's other votes Tuesday included authorizing contracts related to upcoming work on two bridges that cross Kickapoo Creek in rural parts of the county.
The board also voted to authorize electronic donations to the county animal shelter, which includes the addition of a donation link on the shelter's Facebook page.