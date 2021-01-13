Watch now: Coles County Board member calls on Miller to apologize to vet groups for Hitler remark

CHARLESTON — A Coles County Board member on Tuesday called on newly elected U.S. Rep. Mary Miller to apologize to local veterans organizations for her recent statement citing Adolf Hitler.

During the board's monthly meeting, member Rick Shook said Miller should come to the county courthouse and apologize directly to the organizations for saying Hitler was "right on one thing."

The Oakland area Republican who now represents the Coles County area in the U.S. House of Representatives made the comment in reference to influence of children while speaking during a rally in Washington D.C. last week.

On Tuesday, Shook related how he was honored that his father was a World War II veteran who fought against Hitler's forces in Nazi Germany. He added that he was also proud that his father introduced him to other veterans during VFW activities.

He said it was his "personal opinion" that Miller should apologize directly to the county's veterans organizations.

Shook didn't call on the board to take a stance on the matter. Other than applause from a few following Shook's comments, the board's other members didn't respond.

Shook is a Republican who represents board District 8, Mattoon.