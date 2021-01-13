Watch now: Coles County Board member calls on Miller to apologize to vet groups for Hitler remark

CHARLESTON — A Coles County Board member on Tuesday called on newly elected U.S. Rep. Mary Miller to apologize to local veterans organizations for her recent statement citing Adolf Hitler.
During the board's monthly meeting, member Rick Shook said Miller should come to the county courthouse and apologize directly to the organizations for saying Hitler was "right on one thing."
The Oakland area Republican who now represents the Coles County area in the U.S. House of Representatives made the comment in reference to influence of children while speaking during a rally in Washington D.C. last week.
On Tuesday, Shook related how he was honored that his father was a World War II veteran who fought against Hitler's forces in Nazi Germany. He added that he was also proud that his father introduced him to other veterans during VFW activities.
He said it was his "personal opinion" that Miller should apologize directly to the county's veterans organizations.
Shook didn't call on the board to take a stance on the matter. Other than applause from a few following Shook's comments, the board's other members didn't respond.
Shook is a Republican who represents board District 8, Mattoon.
Miller did issue a statement earlier this week apologizing for her remarks. She said she was speaking to a group of mothers about "the importance of faith and guarding our youth from destructive influences." She said she regrets referencing Hitler.
Meanwhile, Tuesday's meeting was the first for the board in several years that didn't end in comments and complaints from the public about a property assessment project or other issues.
There was no response from anyone in the audience or anyone listening to the meeting remotely when board Chairman Brandon Bell called for public comments.
The regular public comment began about four years ago when business property owners questioned the board on an overdue reassessment of the county's commercial and industrial property.
That evolved into a more organized effort against the reassessment, which included an opposition group making failed attempts at legal action to halt the project. The group's members and other have also regularly addressed the board about other matters.
In votes during Tuesday's meeting, the board approved funding for replacing a bridge on Odd Fellow Road near Mattoon.
The board approved an agreement that allows use of federal highway fund appropriations to cover 80% of the expected $840,000 cost. Another vote authorized use of county road funds for the remaining 20%.
The bridge is about a half-mile south of Lafayette Avenue in Mattoon on the road that also connects to Old State Road at Mattoon's south edge.
The road will be closed to traffic when the work takes place. That's expected to start late this spring or early in the summer, county Engineer Rick Johnson said.
Also Tuesday, the board approved cost share agreements with North Okaw and East Oakland townships for culvert replacement projects in each township.