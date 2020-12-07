Watch now: Coles County Board picks Bell as new chairman

Bell currently represents board District 11, Charleston. If he does move out of the district he'll no longer be eligible to serve on the board so a new representative of the district will have to be appointed.

Monday's meeting also included county Circuit Judge Brien O'Brien administering the oaths of office to board members and other county officials who were elected or re-elected last month.

Included was new board member Darrell Cox, a former county sheriff. He now represents board District 1, which covers much of the northern third of the county, after ZuHone didn't run for another term.

In a bit of a twist, the board voted to have Cox serve as vice chairman instead of appointing a member who's been on the board for a longer period of time.

Cox said he was a bit surprised at the appointment but added that he'd heard that some of the more veteran members felt they didn't have enough time for the duties.

"I hope I can hit the ground running since I've got some past experience," he said.