Watch now: Coles County Board picks Bell as new chairman

CHARLESTON — Coles County Board members chose Brandon Bell as the board's new chairman Monday, though it will be a short stint in the position.
After a meeting during which the board chose its chairman, normally a two-year term, Bell said he'll be moving out of the county board district he represents in about two months.
He said the move came up recently but he was "honored" that he'll be able to preside over the board until then.
"It will be short-lived but I am able to chair at least of a couple of meetings," he said.
Bell also said he believes the issues related to a county property reassessment project and other matters that have come before the board in the last few years have been resolved.
"We've done our best to answer the questions," he said.
Bell had been the board's vice chairman for the last two years. Previous Chairman Mike ZuHone didn't see re-election this year.
Bell currently represents board District 11, Charleston. If he does move out of the district he'll no longer be eligible to serve on the board so a new representative of the district will have to be appointed.
Monday's meeting also included county Circuit Judge Brien O'Brien administering the oaths of office to board members and other county officials who were elected or re-elected last month.
Included was new board member Darrell Cox, a former county sheriff. He now represents board District 1, which covers much of the northern third of the county, after ZuHone didn't run for another term.
In a bit of a twist, the board voted to have Cox serve as vice chairman instead of appointing a member who's been on the board for a longer period of time.
Cox said he was a bit surprised at the appointment but added that he'd heard that some of the more veteran members felt they didn't have enough time for the duties.
"I hope I can hit the ground running since I've got some past experience," he said.
Also receiving the oath of office Monday was new member Gail Mason, the board's representative from District 12, Charleston, after former board member Brian Marvin didn't seek re-election.
Board members who also received their oaths were Bell; Travis Coffey, District 2, Charleston; John Doty, District 5, rural Mattoon; and Rick Shook, District 8, Mattoon.
O'Brien also administered oaths to re-elected county Coroner Ed Schniers and Circuit Clerk Melissa Hurst. State's Attorney Jesse Danley, who was also elected last month, was busy with court hearings Monday morning and had already received his oath, O'Brien said.
The newly configured county board's first meeting is scheduled for Tuesday.
Votes scheduled for the meeting include approval an agreement with Ashmore Township for erosion control work at a bridge on Arrowhead Road 3 miles east of Charleston. The county and township will each contribute $7,200.
The board is also scheduled to vote on closing the county courthouse at noon on Dec. 24, Christmas Eve.
The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. but public attendance is limited because of the coronavirus pandemic. A live video feed of the meeting will be available on the county's website, co.coles.il.us, and on the board's Facebook page.
