Watch now: Coles County Board puts time limits on public comments

CHARLESTON — A strict enforcement of the Coles County Board's policy limiting public comments during its meetings was met with criticism Tuesday.

The restriction on the amount of time spent on the comments didn't keep the board from hearing questions about a solid waste matter, property taxes and more.

Before the meeting's public comment session began, board Vice Chairman Brandon Bell announced that the policy — limiting each person's comments to three minutes and total time from the public to 30 minutes — would be enforced.

Bell, who presided at Tuesday's meeting in Chairman Mike ZuHone's absence, said the board was "here for you to express your views but not to engage in dialogue."

In response, county resident James DiNaso said the time restrictions weren't justified because there's only an opportunity to address the board during its once-a-month meetings.

"I don't think it's fair for us to wait 30 days for three minutes," DiNaso said. "My time is just as precious as yours."