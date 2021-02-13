Watch now: Coles County Democrat chairman not surprised by impeachment outcome

CHARLESTON — It was good to see seven Republican U.S. senators "put country over party and do the right thing," Coles County Democratic Party Chairman Mac White said of Saturday's impeachment vote outcome.
The U.S. Senate voted 57-43 in a Saturday vote, short of the two-thirds majority needed to find Trump guilty of inciting the Jan. 6 riot inside the U.S. Capitol.
White said he "held out hope" for a different result from the Senate's vote but "wasn't surprised."
The other GOP senators who voted for acquittal "were craven in their poor decision," as it was proper to hold Trump accountable though he's now out of office, White said.
Taking Trump to task for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was constitutional and the right thing to do, he added.
"That was one of the worst days our country has ever seen," White said.
County Republican Party Chairman Travis Coffey couldn't be reached for comment Saturday.
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., who like Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., voted in favor of impeachment, in a statement said: “I regret that more of my Republican colleagues did not join me in voting to convict and disqualify Donald Trump from holding future office. I wish the Senate had sent an unequivocal message that it is unacceptable for any president to incite violence in order to stop the peaceful transition of power."
Duckworth in a statement said "too many Republican senators are comfortable hiding behind their misguided belief that trying a former president for his actions in office is unconstitutional, even as they refuse to answer the much more important question of whether actually inciting an insurrection against the constitution is unconstitutional."
Eastern Illinois University Associate Professor of Political Science Ryan Burge also said he expected the Senate to vote in favor of acquittal. But the fact that more favored conviction on a presidential impeachment than any other time in history "says something," he noted.
Burge said he thought several senators were swayed when Senate Minority Leader Mitchell McConnell stated before the vote that he was voting for acquittal. That made it more difficult "for others on the fence," he said.
"He kind of weaseled his way out of it," Burge said of McConnell's position that an impeachment trial after Trump left office was unconstitutional. "He delayed the whole thing so he could use that as cover."
Burge said he's uncertain about claims that Trump can't be elected again in 2024, as he still has considerable support among Republicans. However, the election and series of events "exposed a fracture" in the party and "left it in flux," he said.