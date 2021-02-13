Watch now: Coles County Democrat chairman not surprised by impeachment outcome

Duckworth in a statement said "too many Republican senators are comfortable hiding behind their misguided belief that trying a former president for his actions in office is unconstitutional, even as they refuse to answer the much more important question of whether actually inciting an insurrection against the constitution is unconstitutional."

Eastern Illinois University Associate Professor of Political Science Ryan Burge also said he expected the Senate to vote in favor of acquittal. But the fact that more favored conviction on a presidential impeachment than any other time in history "says something," he noted.

Burge said he thought several senators were swayed when Senate Minority Leader Mitchell McConnell stated before the vote that he was voting for acquittal. That made it more difficult "for others on the fence," he said.