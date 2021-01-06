Watch now: Coles County GOP chairman on Washington mob: 'Violence is never acceptable'

Burge also said it's possible that many will now see that "things have gone too far."

Coles County Democratic Party Chairman Mac White said he was “stunned” by the protesters’ actions. White said he expected some protests but nothing as extreme as what happened Wednesday. He said the protesters were “conned by the con man," referring to Trump’s unfounded claims of fraud and his actually winning the election.

“It’s not true,” White said. “It isn’t real. I think people need to live in reality.”

Coles County Board member and former county Sheriff Darrell Cox said he supports Trump’s policies but efforts to keep him in office should not put people in danger.

“It’s really sad that it’s come to this,” Cox said of the riot.