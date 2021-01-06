Watch now: Coles County GOP chairman on Washington mob: 'Violence is never acceptable'

CHARLESTON — Coles County Republican Party Chairman Travis Coffey condemned the actions that protesters took on Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol and said they look “very poor for the Republican Party.”
“Violence is never acceptable,” Coffey said, noting that many Republicans condemned rioting and looting that resulted during some Black Lives Matter protests earlier this year.
Coffey said the GOP is supposed to stand for law and order, and the events Wednesday were “uncalled for” and “disgusting.” He said protests based on claims of voter fraud affecting the election outcome should be conducted peacefully.
“Whether you believe that or not, this is not how you answer it,” Coffey said.
Crowds flooded the Capitol as a joint session of Congress moved to certify Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential contest, over objections by President Donald Trump and his supporters, who have pointed to voter fraud.
Coffey said “it seems like” there was fraud during the election but without proof, “I can’t make a judgment on that.” He said if there were proof of fraud, it should be addressed “but this is not the way.”
Ryan Burge, assistant professor of political science at Eastern Illinois University, said the only way to describe the protesters' actions was to call them "an insurrection."
"They're trying to stop a fair election and have gone farther than any group has gone in our lifetime," Burge said. He added that the most recent comparable incident in modern U.S. history was during protests over World War I veterans' pensions.
Burge noted that, during the 2010 presidential election, Republican candidate John McCain stood up against inaccurate claims about Barack Obama. He said Trump later "rose to prominence" as a presidential contender by making similar, unfounded claims that went largely unchallenged.
Trump has "done very little to tamp down the violent fringe of his political party," Burge said.
The political science instructor added that people should not be shocked at what happened in Washington on Wednesday because the protesters "had been given permission." Burge said Trump renewed the unfounded claims of voter fraud Wednesday when many "begged him not to" do this.
Burge also said it's possible that many will now see that "things have gone too far."
Coles County Democratic Party Chairman Mac White said he was “stunned” by the protesters’ actions. White said he expected some protests but nothing as extreme as what happened Wednesday. He said the protesters were “conned by the con man," referring to Trump’s unfounded claims of fraud and his actually winning the election.
“It’s not true,” White said. “It isn’t real. I think people need to live in reality.”
Coles County Board member and former county Sheriff Darrell Cox said he supports Trump’s policies but efforts to keep him in office should not put people in danger.
“It’s really sad that it’s come to this,” Cox said of the riot.
Cox said there appears to be no other legal recourse for Trump supporters but he does believe at least some voting fraud took place. Cox said he is “not a big fan” of voting by mail and has concerns about being able to verify the authenticity of mailed ballots.
“I don’t know if it was enough to swing the election one way or the other,” Cox said. “But let’s face it. There’s been voter fraud for as long as we’ve been voting.”
Charleston resident Charles Delman, a member of the Coles Progressives organization, said the protesters actions were “like a coup.”
“It’s appalling and scary,” Delman said. “I hope this is something that manages to be contained.”
Trump is responsible for the protesters’ actions and “this is something our Constitution doesn’t have any protection against,” Delman also said.