Watch now: Coles County officials say virus, voter interest make for different election

Thomas said she’s heard voters say they like the Salvation Army location, as the building at 1300 Richmond Ave. is more open than Mattoon City Hall, where early voting’s taken place for past elections.

“That’s been a positive thing,” she said.

Thomas said she’s also heard a mix of comments about coronavirus concerns when it comes to voting, with some not really concerned at all.

“They say if you can go out for groceries you can go vote,” she said.

But the response to early voting and voting by mail have been “huge, she added, so she thinks some voters do want to avoid Election Day crowds at polling places.

The clerk’s office has already received more mailed ballots than for the last presidential election. It was well over 2,300 last week while the 2016 total was just more than 1,700, according to information from the office.

Coe said precautions at polling places on Election Day will be similar to those at the early voting locations.