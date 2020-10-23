Watch now: Coles County officials say virus, voter interest make for different election

CHARLESTON — Sheryl Thomas has spent a considerable amount of time in storage rooms at the Coles County Courthouse, readying ballots, voting equipment and more for elections.
The veteran deputy Coles County clerk seems busier this year, with interest in races and more people choosing voting options such as mailing ballots.
But one completely new aspect this time is that another storage room isn’t filled with election material. Instead, there are boxes of hand sanitizer, cleaning wipes, face masks and plastic shields.
“We’ve said all along it’s going to be historical,” said Thomas, who’s in her 24th year working in the clerk’s office election department. “I haven’t seen anything like it.”
The sanitizer, face masks and other items are in use in many places these days, and the clerk’s office is no different in having to take precautions in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
They’re being used now at the courthouse and the Mattoon Salvation Army building, both locations for early voting. County Clerk Julie Coe said there will also be precautions in place at polling places on Nov. 3, Election Day.
Thomas said she’s heard voters say they like the Salvation Army location, as the building at 1300 Richmond Ave. is more open than Mattoon City Hall, where early voting’s taken place for past elections.
“That’s been a positive thing,” she said.
Thomas said she’s also heard a mix of comments about coronavirus concerns when it comes to voting, with some not really concerned at all.
“They say if you can go out for groceries you can go vote,” she said.
But the response to early voting and voting by mail have been “huge, she added, so she thinks some voters do want to avoid Election Day crowds at polling places.
The clerk’s office has already received more mailed ballots than for the last presidential election. It was well over 2,300 last week while the 2016 total was just more than 1,700, according to information from the office.
Coe said precautions at polling places on Election Day will be similar to those at the early voting locations.
Face masks will be available and workers will regularly sanitize equipment and surfaces. There will be signs informing voters that social distancing is required and election judges will watch over crowds, she said.
Even with the interest in early voting options, Coe said she thinks “we’re still going to have plenty” of voters go to the polls on Election Day.
“People are highly interested,” she said. “I feel like they’re utilizing every avenue we’ve put out there.”
Other bits of election information the clerk’s office provided were:
- Both the courthouse and Mattoon Salvation Army early voting sites will be open from 9 a.m.-noon the next two Saturdays, Oct. 24 and 31.
- Those who voted by mail can call the clerk’s office at 217-348-0501 to verify that their ballots have been received.
- Mailed ballots can be requested until Oct. 29. They can be returned to the clerk’s office in person in addition to by mail.
- What’s known as the “grace” voting period has started, during which those who register to vote or change registration information have to vote at that time, not on Election Day.
