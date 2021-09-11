Watch now: Coles County pays tribute to lives lost during Sept. 11 attacks

MATTOON — On the 20th anniversary of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, everyone who attended a service of remembrance in Mattoon's Peterson Park received a flag.

“This is one of the things I do to help people and so forth with the healing process,” said Exchange Club member Max Jaeger as he handed out flags to those leaving the pavilion after a ceremony with several community speakers. “I’m glad to do my part.”

The day before, volunteers had placed small flags honoring the lives of those lost, from civilians to first responders and many others.

Each plot was labeled with the day's sequence of events, from the first plane crash, to the collapse of the north and south towers, to those who died in the aftermath, and everything in between.

Among the speakers on Saturday was Mattoon Fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss, who recalled the patriotism he saw in the days and weeks after the attacks.

“What struck me the most was what happened on Sept. 12,” Hilligoss said. “You couldn’t go out and buy a flag. You drove up and down right here in Mattoon, and every house had a flag on it. How we all came together as one is what makes our country so great.”

Other community leaders, including several first responders, spoke about what they remembered of that dark, and momentous, time in history.

Almost all agreed: The events of that day changed the country forever.

“I would definitely say we learned a lot about ourselves on that day,” said Rachel Songer-Reed, a veteran flight medic with the U.S. Air Force. “But I don’t think we healed from it. I don’t think you completely heal from something like that.”

“After 9/11, everything changed at the airports,” said Connie Jones with the Coles County Veterans Support Coalition, who worked as a stewardess at United Airlines and was one of the co-organizers of Saturday's event.

She was working the day of the attacks, and shared her memories with those at the ceremony.

“We heard something you never want to hear: that we were under attack,” said Jones.

Also feeling the impact that day were emergency room physicians Dr. Nicole Ottens and Dr. Derek Stout, now both with Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Stout was working in a trauma center in Olympia Fields in Chicago on the day of the attacks. He recalled going to work and finding the hospital was on high alert for a mass-casualty event.

“The thought was, ‘Sears Tower? Hancock? Is there a bomb that's going to blow up on the subway?’ We didn't know,” said Stout.

He recalled the feeling of fear that Chicago would be attached, but also felt shock and deep sorrow for those who were immediately impacted.

That day would affect him forever.

It would also impact the world of medicine for years to come, said Otten.

“It changed how all the hospitals have a disaster preparedness plan, which was rolled out over the last 20 years,” said Otten. “It's had to be used now for other things, like school shootings and COVID.”

On the minds of many was how there have been other tragedies since the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Several have put strain on the country.

“We’re very fragmented right now,” said Jaeger. “I hope we can find a way to get the unity back without a big tragedy.”

