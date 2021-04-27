Watch now: Coles County residents share thoughts on Biden's start

"It's hard to say he's not been successful," he said. "He said what he was going to do and he did it."

The "one goal" of the new administration at the start was addressing the coronavirus pandemic, Burge noted. Vaccinations against COVID-19 have exceeded the pace Biden set for first 100 million and then 200 million total vaccinations, he said.

"He walked into a particular situation," Burge said. "It helped focus his administration."

Biden's response to the pandemic was the first thing Coles County resident David Bartz mentioned when he spoke about how he feels the administration has done so far.

Bartz called the job Biden's done to date "commendable," especially on addressing the pandemic.

Burge said Biden has disappointed some progressives on issues such as the environment. They might have "wanted more of a Green New Deal" but should have expected the approach, as Biden is not that far left of center, he said.

Coles County resident Pamela Kai focused on the issue of immigration in saying she doesn't like what the Biden administration's done since the start of his term.