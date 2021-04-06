Watch now: Coles County turnout Tuesday appears typical for local elections

Coles County voter turnout Tuesday appeared to be light like past local elections, but Courtney Seaman of Mattoon said she still wanted to make sure she was among those voting.

Seaman said she has a son, 6-year-old Parker, who is a student at Williams Elementary School and two other children, 4-year-old Hudson and 2-year-old Whitley, who will eventually be students in the Mattoon school district, as well.

"I think it is important to vote for the school board because it's going to impact all their futures," Seaman said of her children, who accompanied her to the polling place at Broadway Christian Church.

Beth Watson, an election judge, said the turnout Tuesday at precincts 3 and 4 at Broadway Christian was comparable to what she has seen in past local elections at other Mattoon precincts, noting that approximately 40 voters had cast ballots at precinct 4 by early afternoon. Watson said she did see an uptick in voters with their children in tow.

"I've been impressed with the number of young people bringing their kids in because they are on spring break," Watson said.