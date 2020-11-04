Watch now: Coles County voters, election staff adapt to COVID-19 precautions, increased mail in ballots

"Our staff, election judges and everyone involved with the election worked very hard to ensure everyone felt safe as they went to vote," Coe said.

Total votes casts in Coles County increased little from 22,138 in the 2016 presidential election year to 22,641 this year. However, figures provided by Coe showed that vote by mail totals increased from 1,737 in 2016 to 3,749 this year. A total of 30,157 were registered and eligible to vote on Tuesday. The results are still listed as unofficial for Tuesday's election until any remaining late vote by mail ballots are tabulated.

Coe said she and her staff are still working on the outstanding ballots, noting that some of them were turned in at the polling places so that those citizens could vote in person. She said Nov. 17 is the last day to count any ballot that is postmarked for election day, Nov. 3.

Voter Kathryn Stewart of Charleston, who obtained a mail in ballot that she ultimately turned in directly to the clerk's office at the courthouse as a precaution, said she was disappointed that the election was not a "slam dunk" for Biden but will be patient about waiting for all of the votes to be counted nationwide to determine the outcome.

"They can take all the time they need as far as I am concerned," Stewart said.