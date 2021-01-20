Watch now: Community gathers in person, virtually in Coles County to watch Biden inauguration

MATTOON — The regular lunch break spot for Tiffeny Smith and Jennifer West gave them a good vantage point on Wednesday for viewing a historic moment on television.

Smith and West, from Shelbyville, watched the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris via the TV in the Cross County Mall's sitting area. The two school bus staff members were in Mattoon while taking Shelbyville students to the nearby Humboldt TLC school.

Both Smith and West said they appreciated that the TV had subtitles on so they could follow the inauguration ceremony happenings amid the sounds of background music and day-to-day activities at the mall.

"It's just interesting to hear what they are all saying," West said, adding that she particularly enjoyed seeing country legend Garth Brooks perform "Amazing Grace" during the ceremony. "I liked the music."