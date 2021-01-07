Watch now: Eastern Illinois University denounces U.S. Rep. Mary Miller's reference to Hitler

Miller's comments during an event by conservative group “Moms for America” were captured on video and once posted on social media prompted a vast negative response.

In the video, Miller, reading from a prepared statement, said: “If we win a few elections, we’re still going to be losing unless we win the hearts and minds of our children. This is the battle. Hitler was right on one thing. He said, ‘Whoever has the youth has the future,’” Miller can be heard saying in a clip that was circulated on Twitter.

Miller is a Republican from Oakland in Coles County, which is also home to Eastern, who represents the 15th Congressional District. She replaced John Shimkus, a Republican from Collinsville, who chose not to seek reelection.

Miller, the wife of Republican state Rep. Chris Miller, was among the 121 GOP House members and six senators who voted against upholding Electoral College votes in a joint session late Wednesday.

Miller, an ardent Donald Trump supporter, previously promised to vote against certifying the results.

Miller has called the elections "tainted" and said she was "joining patriotic leaders across the nation in objecting to the Electoral College results of certain states that did not uphold the constitution."