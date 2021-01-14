Watch now: Eastern Illinois University professor: Final weeks of Trump's presidency will make for lively classroom discussion

CHARLESTON — Political science associate professor Ryan Burge said he usually sets aside a few minutes at the beginning of each class session at Eastern Illinois University to talk about current events in government and politics.
Given the Capitol riot, the House's impeachment vote and other recent events, Burge said he has difficulty envisioning what the political landscape will be like when he and his students talk current events in the not too distant future.
He said there are questions on how the Senate will handle impeachment proceedings, whether President Donald Trump will have a political future, whether the Republican party will split, and more.
"What do know is what we are going through is unusual, it's unprecedented," Burge said. For instance, he noted that no other president has ever been impeached twice. Burge was interviewed before the House voted 232-197 to impeach Trump, with 10 Republicans voting for impeachment.
Burge said many of Trump's Republican supporters in the House focused on delinking his fiery speech just before the riot from the violence that followed. He said they also cited the support that some Democratic legislators have shown for those involved in riots associated with the Black Lives Matter movement and questioned the necessity of the impeachment proceedings with Trump's presidency nearing its final days.
Regarding the House Democrats, Burge said they maintained that impeachment was the right action to take given their belief that Trump incited the Capitol riot. He said the timing of the Senate's subsequent impeachment proceedings will be a critical issue for Democrats. He said the Senate will be Constitutionally obliged to focus on an article of impeachment, which could delay Democratic President Joe Biden's agenda.
Coles County Democratic Party Chairman Mac White said, despite the short amount of time left in Trump’s term, there has to be consequences for what he did.
“He’s never been held accountable,” White said. “Somehow, he needs to be held accountable. This appears to be the only way.”
White also he thinks the Democratic Party, or at least the number of people who support its positions, is “growing” because of Trump’s recent actions. White said he’s heard such comments from some people and he’s noticed that many locally displayed Trump flags “are coming down.”
County Republican Party Chairman Travis Coffey couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday.