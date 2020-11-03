Watch now: Election draws interest from Coles County voters on Election Day

"People have been very good about making sure that they hand sanitize and distance. They have been really cooperative, and that's been helpful," Dallas said, adding that the election judges regularly sanitized the voting booths and machines and the pens and ballot sleeves. "We want people to realize we are taking this seriously. We have their safety in mind and ours, because we are here all day."

Voters James and Peggy Farris said they appreciated all the precautions that were taken at the polling place and felt safe there. The couple were accompanied by their daughter, Brianna Farris, and 8-year-old granddaughter, Rylie Farris, at the polls.

Rylie said she enjoyed helping slide her family's completed ballots into the ballot machine after they voted. Brianna Farris said her daughter wanted to go with them to the polling place because she has been really interested in politics lately.

"She has been very inquisitive about all of this with us," Peggy Farris said of the election. James Farris added that, "She is realizing it makes a difference by voting."

Also at the auditorium, the polling place for Mattoon precincts 6 and 10, voter Steve Wetzel said he prefers voting in person rather than by mail because he likes to personally place his ballot into the machine so it can be counted.