Watch now: Funding OK'd for Mattoon drainage, sports site work

MATTOON — The city has allocated up to $500,000 in federal funding to create a grassed waterway on farmland on the west side of town while still pursuing a long-term plan for addressing drainage problems there.

The Mattoon City Council voted Tuesday evening to use its American Rescue Plan Act funding to allocate money for this drainage project, plus $500,000 for constructing streets and other infrastructure around the site of the proposed Mattoon Sports Complex.

Mayor Rick Hall initially had considered removing the drainage measure from the agenda to allow more time to seek grant funding and material cost estimates for overall drainage improvements on the west side. However, Marshall Avenue residents Henry Unkraut and several others from that area spoke at the meeting to encouraged the council to begin taking action as soon as possible to alleviate the longstanding drainage troubles, including storm water that blocks or floods vehicles in some neighborhoods.

"We have no control over it," said Prairie Avenue resident Jason Enyart of storm water that regularly backs up into his family's basement following rainfall.

After hearing the residents' comments, the council opted to allocate up to $500,000 for creating a grassed waterway for drainage that would run south 3,500 feet from west Marshall Avenue/Illinois Route 16 through farmland to the Little Wabash River. Public Works Director Dean Barber estimated the grassed waterway would cost approximately $200,000. Council member Jim Closson asked that any remaining money from the $500,000 be set aside to help with the overall drainage project.

Barber said the grassed waterway will reduce how long storm water stands at West Park Plaza, but will not prevent this water from standing there. He said installing a 60-inch storm sewer 3,200 feet from Marshall to the Little Wabash, a project estimated at $1.25 million, as funding is available will be essential to improving drainage on the west side.

Regarding the sports complex, the council voted to allocate $500,000 in ARPA funding as a grant match for installing streets, sidewalks and water and sewer lines around this site. Project organizers have proposed developing this complex on 110 acres of land donated by Rural King near the southwest corner of Illinois Route 16 and Interstate 57.

Tuesday's meeting was preceded by a public hearing on a proposed Interstate 57-Remington Drive business district on the west side of I-57, including the sport complex. Property, sales and other tax revenue generated within the district would pay off a bond issue as part of the financing for the complex. A proposed business district ordinance will be brought to the council at a later date.

Regarding ARPA funding, Mayor Hall withdrew a request on the agenda for $500,000 to help provide city infrastructure to promote the development of a new housing subdivision. Hall said bringing more affordable housing to Mattoon is a top priority for the city, but he said this effort needs to narrow down to possible subdivision sites and interested developers before the ARPA funding is allocated.

"We want to attract new families and we want to help families stay in Mattoon," said Melissa McDaniel, chair of the Mattoon in Motion community planning effort's housing committee. McDaniel, who spoke in favor of the funding request, said the committee will continue to review possible subdivision sites and developers.