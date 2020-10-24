Watch now: GOP lawmakers spread message during Mattoon bus tour stop

State Rep. Chris Miller of Oakland criticized those he said describe the Republican Party as "how evil we are," opposing health care, environmental protection and more.

"That's 100% not true," he said. "We want everybody to prosper."

Miller said that rights and values are "under attack" but the "silver lining" was it exposed enemies, which he said included foreign countries and state and national Democratic Party leaders.

"No fiscal restraint has destroyed every city and state where it's been tried," Miller also said.

State Rep. Brad Halbrook of Shelbyville joined the other Republicans in criticizing the state Constitution ballot amendment proposal calling for a progressive income tax.

"It changes everything dramatically," he said of the proposal that calls for increasing tax rates on higher incomes. Halbrook argued that it could "ultimately filter down to each and everyone one of us."

Blaine Wilhour of Beecher City said the message the group heard during its tour was that "nobody's speaking for regular people."