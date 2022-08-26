Watch now: Gov. J.B. Pritzker makes campaign stop in Charleston

CHARLESTON — Gov. J.B. Pritzker was greeted with cheers inside his campaign stop venue on Thursday in Charleston and protests outside.

Pritzker stopped at a Coles County Democrats gathering in the Charleston Carnegie Public Library's banquet room while traveling to the DuQuoin State Fair. This visit was part of Pritzker's race with his gubernatorial opponent, Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey, whose district includes Coles County.

The Democratic governor heard applause and shouts of "four more years" from the standing-room only crowd of more than 115 attendees as he entered the banquet room alongside his wife, M.K., and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton. Many of those present were excitedly shaking "Governor JG" campaign signs.

Speaking in the hometown of Eastern Illinois University, Pritzker said he has worked to increase the state's funding for Monetary Award Program (MAP) grants by $200 million and to get more high school seniors to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. He said the FAFSA measure helps ensure low income students have the opportunity to go to college if they choose.

"We are about to see more enrollment in our colleges throughout the state," Pritzker said. He also touted the state's increase in the minimum wage and funding for preschool-12th grade funding.

Outside the library, more than two dozen supporters of Bailey gathered along Van Buren Avenue near the front and back doors of the library in protest during Pritzker's visit. They carried protest sign including, "Fire Pritzker."

Charleston native Kim Miller, who was among the Bailey supporters, said she was motivated to turn out in protest by several concerns, including her opposition to abortion and to school sex education programs that promote gender transition medical measures to students. She added, "Those young people are vulnerable at that stage in life."

Miller said she also has safety concerns about the criminal justice reform SAFE-T Act, particularly a provision that limits officers responding to criminal trespass incidents to issuing citations instead of being able to remove the trespasser. In addition, Miller said she disagrees with Pritzker's COVID-19 closures of schools and the subsequent masking requirements for returning students.

"If we don't stand up for our kids, what kind of nation are we leaving them," Miller said.

Frustration with the state's COVID-19 response was also voiced by The Body Club owner James Di Naso from Charleston when he stood up from his chair inside the banquet hall and shouted, "You shut down my gym during COVID," as Pritzker began his remarks at the Coles County Democrats gathering. Di Naso was then removed from the banquet hall by some of the attendees around him.

Afterwards, Pritzker said the COVID-19 pandemic has been a difficult time for everyone. Pritzker said Illinois has lost more than 34,000 residents to COVID-19 deaths but would have lost more if it's coronavirus response "had just been average."

Pritzker estimated that the state's masking requirements and other public safety measures, including being a leading state in COVID-19 vaccinations, and participation by Illinois residents in these measures helped prevent at least 3,000 more deaths.

"It was for your friends, family and neighbors," Pritzker said.

Charleston resident Silver Damsen, who is chair of the Coles Progressives, said she was personally impressed with how earnest, ethical, and honest Pritzker seemed. She said the governor had the vibe of someone she believes has been doing the best he could and would continue to do that.

Damsen said the presence of some of the protesters outside felt intimidating to her, adding that she recognized some of them and remembered them loudly heckling at a Gun Safety Rally this summer on the courthouse square in Charleston.

"I hope that Charleston can get past these political divides and focus on helping to make the community a better place for everyone," Damsen said.

Charleston resident Gail Mason said she was impressed with Pritzer's speech and thought he spoke from the heart. She said Pritzker discussed what he has done to help Illinois recover from Bruce Rauner's "disastrous term" as governor, how he feels that Democratic election opponents are running campaigns based on hate, and explained why he was wearing a button that said, "Be like Illinois. Trust women."

"This had a huge impact on me, given that Roe v. Wade was overturned, and women are feeling vulnerable, angry, and definitely not heard," Mason said.

In addition, Mason said she has vivid memories of the attendee who chose to interrupt this closed meeting for Democrats and to start shouting at Pritzker.

"Immediately, about 10 people encircled him, waving their Pritzger signs, and then we all started chanting, 'Four more years,' effectively drowning out the heckler, who was escorted out," Mason said. "The sense of community was overwhelming."