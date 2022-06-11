Watch now: Gun reform supporters, critics face off at Coles County Courthouse

CHARLESTON — As people across the United States rallied for gun reform on Saturday as part of the March for Our Lives movement, two sides clashed at the Coles County Courthouse during a rally organized by the Coles County Democrats and the Coles Progressives.

As eight speakers spoke to the crowd about gun reform, recent mass shootings and voting in local candidates who are in favor of gun reform, they were met with opposition from a group of five to 10 counter-protesters.

Though disagreements led to raised voices, the event remained peaceful as expected. Three members of the Charleston Police Department were aware of the rally and counter-protesters and stayed in the area until the groups dispersed.

Speakers included Coles County Democratic Chair Mac White; Coles Progressives Co-Chair Silver Damsen; Bonnie Laughlin-Schultz, a member of Moms Demand Action; Gail Crane Mason, Coles County Board member; Erika Weaver, member of the Mattoon School Board; Joshua Qualls and Chip Markle, Democratic candidates for the 12th Congressional District; and Matt Titus, Democratic candidate for Coles County Board.

Crane Mason said after being asked to speak at the rally, she wanted to take the opportunity to speak out on an issue important to her and the Democratic Party.

“As an elected Democrat, I feel a responsibility to the power to the party and to the issues,” Crane Mason said.

She said she was proud of the speakers for how they handled opposing viewpoints.

“Different ideas came up, ideas were reinforced and the speakers did a good job tuning out people who are not here to learn anything or to listen,” Crane Mason said.

White, who helped organize the rally, said he felt the speakers were successful in conveying the messages they were trying to get across, but he was disappointed by the individuals who were counter-protesting.

“I think we saw the recalcitrance of the other side and quite frankly some serious rudeness from the other side. We don't operate that way,” White said. “We are kind, considerate people and we are only seeking common-sense solutions, and I think the people that want nothing to happen are mistaken.”

He said he felt like those participating in the rally accomplished what they set out to do.

“We showed up for what we believe in,” White said.

Charleston native Bill Harrison, who came out in support of gun rights, said he was also showing up for what he believes in.

“I wanted to be here to have an opportunity of hearing what they said and then also making a statement myself,” Harrison said.

Harrison said he is all for gun safety and believes that is common ground between those who are for and against gun reform. He said he supports gun safety and training, but not at the expense of gun rights.

Instead, he said areas of focus should include finding ways to make schools safer against those who wish to do harm and working to find solutions for mental health issues.

As a gun owner himself, Harrison says good people with guns should not be forced to give up their firearms, especially if they need to be able to protect themselves.

“I don't ever, ever want to have to withdraw my gun. I don't ever want to have to point it to somebody. I don't ever want to have to pull the trigger. I don't ever want to have to shoot or kill somebody. But if I'm back in a situation where I have to perform self-defense for my own protection, I at least have an opportunity,” Harrison said. “Whether I can utilize it or not, I have the opportunity.”

On the other side of the argument, school psychologist Nikki Davidson, of St. Joseph, said she came to the rally because she wants to put children first.

“I feel like anyone who is in any position to advocate for children, such as myself, we should all be screaming from the rooftops to fix this issue. We cannot have more children dying like this,” Davidson said. “It's wild to me that it's even an issue.”

She said she could not understand the counter-protesters' points of view.

“I kind of always expect the counter-protesters when I come down to Coles County, but it blows my mind that you would counter-protest a movement to end school shootings,” Davidson said. “They were disruptive, but we didn't let them bring us down. People spoke louder. They just kept their conviction and I'm proud of the people on my side.”

Ultimately, Davidson said she wants children to be alive.

“I think that we need to be sure that we're working together to solve this; we can't have more dead children. I don't care how much you love your guns. I don't care how much you worry about your freedom,” Davidson said. “Your excessive use of guns is not worth the life of a child. It's just not.”

