Watch now: IDOT asked to consider Mattoon sports complex in I-57 interchange update

MATTOON — Local officials intend to ask that the state's upcoming redesign of the Interstate 57 interchange at Illinois Route 16 take plans for the recently announced Lincoln Land of Sports Complex into consideration.

Coles Together also has asked for community members to learn more about Illinois Department of Transportation's proposed raindrop diamond interchange configuration, the first of its kind in the state, and to provide feedback.

Developer Sports Facilities Cos. announced plans Thursday for the construction of a $60-million sports and events complex on 96 acres at the southwest corner of I-57 and Route 16. The plans call for developing a 126,000-square-foot indoor field house with basketball and volleyball courts and a family entertainment center; plus baseball, softball and multi-purpose fields on land donated by Mattoon-based Rural King.

Coles Together President Angela Griffin said the sports complex is projected to annually draw 580,000 visitors and 59,000 new hotel stays. She said IDOT will need to consider the complex's location and traffic as part of its interchange redesign and right-of-way acquisition plans.

"I think they are going to want to look at all of that. I am sure that is going to be of particular interest to IDOT," Griffin said. Both she and City Administrator Kyle Gill said they have requested to meet with IDOT officials.

Gill said he wants to discuss how the redesigned interchange will handle the increased traffic from the complex and how it will affect the siting of a proposed pedestrian bridge over Route 16. He said this bridge will serve visitors to the complex who stay at existing hotels north of the highway and help create a link to the Lincoln Prairie Grass Trail further north.

IDOT spokesman Paul Wappel said Monday it's too early to tell how Lincoln Land of Sports will affect the I-57 project. He said IDOT had not been aware of the proposal for a new sports center prior to the announcement.

Sports complex developers have reported that they hope to break ground in 18 months and be completed in about two years. IDOT has reported that the proposed I-57 project is tentatively scheduled to start in 2023 and take 3-4 years to complete, including removing and replacing two bridges at the interchange and raising the overpass clearance.

IDOT has reported that the interchange is being reconstructed to eliminate over-height vehicle impacts to the I-57 bridges over Route 16, to address bridge structural deficiencies, and to address the geometric deficiencies of the current interchange while minimizing the effects on capacity. The interchange is currently a cloverleaf configuration that has four inner loop ramps and four outer ramps.

IDOT reported that the new interchange's ramps will extend through the I-57 bridges over the Lincoln Prairie Grass Trail. To accommodate the new ramps, the existing bridges over the trail will be removed and replaced with a 16-foot-wide by 14-foot-tall box culvert. IDOT reported that this project will address the interchange's issues while maintaining a "smooth, continuous, safe, and efficient flow for large volumes of traffic."

In Coles Together's call for additional public comments, it reported that the proposed design has structural and traffic flow advantages but will be markedly different from the existing design.

"The raindrop diamond configuration, which resembles a roundabout, has many advantages including minimizing stopped time for all vehicles, eliminating left turns across opposing traffic, allowing entrance to and exit from the interstate at higher speeds, and eliminating the need for signals or stopping mechanisms," Coles Together reported.

However, Coles Together reported that residents and businesses also should contemplate any design drawbacks.

"With significant east-west traffic on IL-16 below the overpass, the proposed configuration may slow traffic as compared to the current cloverleaf design. The proposed design also eliminates one of the two exits from I-57 at the IL-16 location. Eastbound fire, police, and rescue vehicles will have to navigate the roundabout design to travel east out of Mattoon," Coles Together reported.

In addition, Coles Together reported that the large trucks that served the local industrial sector may have more difficulty maneuvering through the roundabouts. Information about the design is available at https://idot.illinois.gov/projects/I-57-IL-16-Interchange-Reconstruction.html.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

