Watch now: Improvements continue at Lake Charleston

CHARLESTON — There will be some pauses next week in the chances to take advantage of the fishing, hiking and other activities Lake Charleston has to offer.
But the periodic closing of the lake’s entrance will be small part of a large project that started a year ago. The shoreline sidewalk constructed last fall will go along with ongoing road and parking lot improvements and more.
“Things continue to get better and better out there,” Charleston Public Works Director Curt Buescher said. “There is so much potential.”
There was, in fact, enough potential to add to the lake’s attractions that the Charleston Area Charitable Foundation granted the city $267,000 for the project.
This past week, city workers have been preparing road and parking lot surfaces and edgings for the addition of curbs and gutters set to be installed next week.
It will be one of the phases of upcoming work that will mean the lake entrance from Illinois Route 130 will be closed at times during work hours.
Buescher said there will be signs in place for notification of when the entrance is close. It’s not known exactly when that will be but the goal is to keep it to a minimum, he said.
“Our objective is to keep everything open as much as possible,” Buescher said.
The upcoming work will add the curbs and gutters “all the way in” from the entrance to the playground near the lake’s dike walkway, where similar work already took place, he said.
The work will help with drainage but also improve the area's appearance, especially after resurfacing scheduled to take place next month, Buescher said.
"It will look dramatically better," he said.
Work at the lake last year removed the concrete barrier that was located between the entrance road and the shore, replacing it with the shoreline sidewalk.
That became another part of the lake's trail system, connecting a walking path near the entrance to the dike and trail that leads around the lake perimeter to the Woodyard Conservation Area.
Also, the city used Illinois Environmental Protection Agency funding to construct a gravel path along the lake's south shore. Buescher said the "primary reason" was to help with erosion control but the work also meant an additional hiking trail.
The city has also secured to a donation to serve as matching funds to apply for a state grant for a $3.8 million project to build bicycle and pedestrian bridge in the lake area. It would go from the lake's trails to Warbler Ridge Conservation Area.
The timing of the projects is "absolutely impeccable" because they meet a demand for outdoor recreation and fit well with related efforts, said Brendan Lynch, who's worked extensively on local trail projects and serves on a city advisory committee.
"This has been a series of extraordinary successes in an extraordinary time," he said.
Lynch said interest in local outdoor activities has likely "spiked significantly" because of restrictions in place with the coronavirus pandemic.
There's also a benefit from such things as the availability of the lake's flower gardens for use in the local Urban Butterfly Initiative butterfly species tracking project, he added.
Other recent work at the lake in conjunction with the effort has included installing a new boat ramp that includes a kayak slip that complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act, Buescher said.
He said planned work later this year and early next year will add lighting and security equipment and address landscaping.
