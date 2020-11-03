Watch now: In Coles County, strong interest at polls; races hang in balance as votes are counted

Lisa Dallas said there had been a steady flow of voters throughout the morning at the polling place in the auditorium, 1701 Wabash Ave. She said the morning turnout seemed to be a little less than the 2016 election, perhaps due to voter concerns about COVID-19.

Voters James and Peggy Farris said they appreciated all the precautions that were taken at the polling place and felt safe there. The couple were accompanied by their daughter, Brianna Farris, and 8-year-old granddaughter, Rylie Farris, at the polls.

Rylie said she enjoyed helping slide her family's completed ballots into the ballot machine after they voted. Brianna Farris said her daughter wanted to go with them to the polling place because she has been really interested in politics lately.

"She has been very inquisitive about all of this with us," Peggy Farris said of the election. James Farris added that, "She is realizing it makes a difference by voting."

Rick Choate had a bit of a wait Tuesday morning to do something he's done since he's been old enough to do it. A steady line of voters waited their turns mid-morning at the Charleston school district central office building polling place, perhaps a sign of the times. Choate agreed that there's more interest in the election this time around.