Watch now: Inside the improvements at Lake Charleston

CHARLESTON — There will be some pauses next week in the chances to take advantage of the fishing, hiking and other activities Lake Charleston has to offer.

But the periodic closing of the lake’s entrance will be small part of a large project that started a year ago. The shoreline sidewalk constructed last fall will go along with ongoing road and parking lot improvements and more.

“Things continue to get better and better out there,” Charleston Public Works Director Curt Buescher said. “There is so much potential.”

There was, in fact, enough potential to add to the lake’s attractions that the Charleston Area Charitable Foundation granted the city $267,000 for the project.

This past week, city workers have been preparing road and parking lot surfaces and edgings for the addition of curbs and gutters set to be installed next week.

It will be one of the phases of upcoming work that will mean the lake entrance from Illinois Route 130 will be closed at times during work hours.