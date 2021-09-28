Watch now: Jim Edgar highlights need for compromise in government

EFFINGHAM — When it comes to getting things done in government, Gov. Jim Edgar pointed to the importance of the "three Cs."

They are compromise, civility and compromise.

Edgar shared the insight gained during years of public service during an event Tuesday, which was National Voter Registration Day, at the Effingham Performance Center hosted by the Effingham Public Library.

The event drew dozens of community members to hear Edgar’s answers to prepared questions from local high school students.

The questions were read by Effingham High School history teacher Jim Hammer.

“To be able to get straightforward answers from somebody who's been there was kind of cool,” said Hammer, who has several students who are expressing interest in going into politics.

The governor’s advice to young people who are considering a taking on some public service role: Get involved.

“Also, pay attention to what's going on, watch the news, read the papers,” said Edgar. “Listen to people, hear speakers that are coming to you, go listen to it. Try to get exposed to the many points of view that you can. Get involved with the process and see if you like it.”

Edgar, a Charleston native and Eastern Illinois University alum, spoke at length on the nature of current politics compared to what he experienced as governor over 20 years ago.

“I just wish more politics had the same philosophy,” Effingham native Steven Wiyatt said. “Today’s politics isn’t civil. It turns a lot of people off.”

“It would be very difficult to be the governor, today,” said Edgar. “Especially going through the pandemic.”

Edgar was governor from 1991 and 1999, and was known for turning a massive deficit into a surplus. His first term in office was also defined by a natural disaster: the great floods of 1993, which burdened Southern Illinois with millions of dollars in damage.

The former governor on Tuesday also called on Illinoisans to take pride in the state, praising the transportation — which boasts some of the nation’s most important interstates — the state colleges, and its racial diversity.

“I just can't stress that enough,” said Edgar. “I think what's made this nation great is we're a nation of immigrants. And every generation of immigrants that comes in, they come in with enthusiasm, they come in with a willingness to work.”

“We see the library as a place to share ideas and to start conversations,” said library director Amanda McKay. “We hope that his experiences shed some light on how we might be able to work together.”

