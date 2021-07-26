 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
COURT CASE

Watch now: Judge inspects Mattoon property in ordinance case

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Property owner Tim Quackenbush's attorney, Frank Byers leads Judge Mark Bovard on a site inspection with city officials on Monday of this 2100-2400 Broadway Ave. property that is part of an ongoing Mattoon city nuisance ordinance case.

MATTOON — Circuit Judge Mark Bovard on Monday inspected a property in the 2100-2400 blocks of Broadway Avenue that is the subject of an ongoing city nuisance ordinance case.

The city cited the property owner, demolition contractor Tim Quackenbush of Mattoon, with a zoning code violation in 2018 for the four-block property being filled with bricks and with a variety of building materials salvaged from demolition sites over the years.

Site inspection tour

Property owner Tim Quackenbush's attorney, Frank Byers, center, leads Judge Mark Bovard, at his left, on a site inspection with city officials on Monday of this 2100-2400 Broadway Avenue property that is part of an ongoing Mattoon city nuisance ordinance case.

As that 2018 case proceeded, the city cited Quackenbush in 2020 for an alleged improper fencing ordinance violation. He has lined shipping containers and other makeshift barriers along his property on the south side of Broadway as a fence.

Quackenbush's attorney, Frank Byers, led Bovard on the site inspection tour late Monday morning, along with City Attorney Daniel Jones, City Administrator Kyle Gill, and Code Enforcement Official Matt Frederick.

People are also reading…

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

They walked around the full perimeter of the property along Broadway and along the alley to the north, and they went into the grounds at a few points.

"Today was very good and informative," Byers said. "The next step in the process is we are going to have a conference call (on Tuesday)."

Quackenbush directed all questions to Byers.

Site inspection entry

Property owner Tim Quackenbush's attorney, Frank Byers leads Judge Mark Bovard, second from the left, on a site inspection with Mattoon city officials on Monday of this 2100-2400 Broadway Ave. property that is part of an ongoing city nuisance ordinance case.

Jones said Judge Bovard has asked for each side in the case to submit a proposed cleanup schedule for the property in writing. He said the judge will then review these proposed schedules and make a determination on how the case will proceed.

Part of the property in the 2100-2400 blocks of Broadway is a former brickyard where the pallets that once held the bricks have long since crumbled away. This property is located behind and to the west of the former Brian's Place bar and restaurant building.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Durbin says anti-vaccine rhetoric is 'risking the lives of our fellow Americans'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News