Watch now: Judge inspects Mattoon property in ordinance case

MATTOON — Circuit Judge Mark Bovard on Monday inspected a property in the 2100-2400 blocks of Broadway Avenue that is the subject of an ongoing city nuisance ordinance case.

The city cited the property owner, demolition contractor Tim Quackenbush of Mattoon, with a zoning code violation in 2018 for the four-block property being filled with bricks and with a variety of building materials salvaged from demolition sites over the years.

As that 2018 case proceeded, the city cited Quackenbush in 2020 for an alleged improper fencing ordinance violation. He has lined shipping containers and other makeshift barriers along his property on the south side of Broadway as a fence.

Quackenbush's attorney, Frank Byers, led Bovard on the site inspection tour late Monday morning, along with City Attorney Daniel Jones, City Administrator Kyle Gill, and Code Enforcement Official Matt Frederick.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

They walked around the full perimeter of the property along Broadway and along the alley to the north, and they went into the grounds at a few points.

"Today was very good and informative," Byers said. "The next step in the process is we are going to have a conference call (on Tuesday)."

Quackenbush directed all questions to Byers.

Jones said Judge Bovard has asked for each side in the case to submit a proposed cleanup schedule for the property in writing. He said the judge will then review these proposed schedules and make a determination on how the case will proceed.

Part of the property in the 2100-2400 blocks of Broadway is a former brickyard where the pallets that once held the bricks have long since crumbled away. This property is located behind and to the west of the former Brian's Place bar and restaurant building.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.