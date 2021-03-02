Watch now: Lawsuit seeks court ruling on Coles County assessment process

The lawsuit renews the contention that the hiring of independent appraiser Bob Becker was illegal, saying a "private individual" can't perform the duties of the county Supervisor of Assessments Office.

It also says some county board members are receiving additional compensation with the county's health insurance coverage, naming members Stan Metzger, Rick Shook and Darrell Cox as those with the insurance coverage.

The lawsuit's contentions on that issue also mirror those of the Concerned Taxpayers, that any compensation for board members has to be be voted on specifically, and the insurance coverage has not.

County State's Attorney Jesse Danley, who serves as the board's legal counsel, said he didn't want to comment directly on the suit's contentions because he hadn't seen it yet.

However, he said both issues have already been addressed, with earlier lawsuits concerning the reassessment dismissed, either voluntarily by the Concerned Taxpayers or by court rulings.

"We've been down this road," Danley said.