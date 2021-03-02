Watch now: Lawsuit seeks court ruling on Coles County assessment process

CHARLESTON — A new lawsuit is repeating contentions against the Coles County Board about a property reassessment project and board members receiving county health insurance.
The lawsuit filed in Coles County Circuit Court says the hiring of a contractor to conduct the reassessment was illegal, as is county board members receiving insurance coverage in addition to their regular compensation.
Both issues have been raised before and the reassessment has been the subject of earlier lawsuits by a group called the Concerned Taxpayers of Coles County.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of county resident Charles Stodden, based on what it says is his standing as a county taxpayer. The Concerned Taxpayers group isn't named as a party but Stodden is part of the group.
Attorney Thomas DeVore of Greenville, who filed the lawsuit on Stodden's behalf, said his client wants a court ruling on the issue of hiring a contractor to do assessment duties to prevent it from happening again in the future.
The county conducted a complete reassessment of commercial and industrial property, starting in 2015, because that category of property hadn't received new taxing values for about 15 years.
The lawsuit renews the contention that the hiring of independent appraiser Bob Becker was illegal, saying a "private individual" can't perform the duties of the county Supervisor of Assessments Office.
It also says some county board members are receiving additional compensation with the county's health insurance coverage, naming members Stan Metzger, Rick Shook and Darrell Cox as those with the insurance coverage.
The lawsuit's contentions on that issue also mirror those of the Concerned Taxpayers, that any compensation for board members has to be be voted on specifically, and the insurance coverage has not.
County State's Attorney Jesse Danley, who serves as the board's legal counsel, said he didn't want to comment directly on the suit's contentions because he hadn't seen it yet.
However, he said both issues have already been addressed, with earlier lawsuits concerning the reassessment dismissed, either voluntarily by the Concerned Taxpayers or by court rulings.
"We've been down this road," Danley said.
He also said his opinion remains the same as it did when he researched the insurance issue and advised the board that the coverage was allowed.
Also, county board members are eligible for health insurance coverage but any county contribution toward the premiums counts as compensation and is subject to a board vote, he added.
Coles County does make a contribution toward employee health insurance premiums but doesn't cover the entire amount.
DeVore has become known for filing several legal challenges against Gov. J.B. Pritzker's pandemic-related executive orders.
The Coles County lawsuit names Becker and the county board as defendants. It asks that both Becker's contract and the insurance coverage be voided and that Stodden receive any financial relief a court finds is justified.
DeVore said Stodden isn't seeking any financial compensation.
The lawsuit was filed earlier this week, so there's been no formal notification of the suit issued to the defendants or any court hearings yet scheduled.